Carlos Campos has teamed with the Chinese designer behind Simple Retro, April Xie, for a holiday collection called Simple Retro x Carlos Campos Lab, set to launch on Black Friday in the U.S. and Europe.

“I created Campos Lab with the idea of grouping together creative individuals, and that’s how I met April. I fell in love with the sensibility of her Simple Retro brand,” Campos said of how the collaboration came about, adding: “April’s taste for a sort of retro air and my approach to tailoring have led us to this capsule collection — early Nineties New York vibes.”

The Nineties inspiration comes through the muted color palette and twist on classics, including a slouchy boyfriend coat, white pants with a slight flare and a slinky silk dress with a drape neck. A balance of masculine-meets-feminine is seen through a camel peak lapel jacket with open-sleeve details, while flirty items include a pleated dress with lace collar and puff sleeves and a blouse featuring cascading ruffles down the front and back.

Tops will retail for $40 to $100, dresses for $80 to $200 and outerwear for $100 to $300 on simpleretro.com.