Coco Shop Launches Summer Capsule

Founded in 1949 by brother-sister duo Pat Starr and Amos Morrill, Coco Shop became known in Antigua for its colorful hand-drawn prints and easy cotton fashions within their namesake storefronts. In 2017, the company closed its doors, but was revitalized in 2019 with the help of New York-based designer and fashion industry entrepreneur Taylor Simmons, who grew up visiting her grandparents on the island from a young age and held Coco Shop close to her heart due to her family’s closer relationship with the founders.

Since relaunching Coco Shop in 2019, the designer and owner has stayed true to the founders’ vision by utilizing their vast assortment of original, hand-drawn prints and travel-friendly, easy-to-wear cotton designs while updating the line for today, with the help of the Antiguan community, through new silhouettes and seasonal capsules.

A look from Coco Shop’s summer capsule. Courtesy of Coco Shop.

For the summer 2023 season, Simmons sought to increase her offering of day-to-night silhouettes, matching sets and shorter-hemmed numbers in an array of lively patterns ranging from a geometric mosaic motif to fish (as seen in her current resort collection, recolored in light blue) and coral prints. For instance, an adorable woven basket skirt (made up of sewn-together 1-inch cotton strips) in the playful light blue, green and white fish motif, or a short with matching shirtdress in the stellar brown-and-white mosaic pattern. Other silhouettes within the line include midlength dresses with pockets, drop waists and shift silhouettes; a handful of minis and a button-back pouffed blouse.

A look from Coco Shop’s summer capsule. Courtesy of Coco Shop.

“The bulk of the business has been ankle-length dresses, and while we’re playing with that, we’re also trying to find our short silhouettes for daytime,” Simmons said during a preview, adding the breezy line is entirely made up of textured and sheeted cottons.

The Coco Shop summer capsule, priced $280 to $720, is set to launch Tuesday on the brand’s e-commerce.