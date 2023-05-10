×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Diesel Translates Runway Into Everyday Pieces in Resort Collection

Business

Nordstrom Names a New Chief Financial Officer

Fashion

Exclusive: Peter Do Named Creative Director of Helmut Lang

Coco Shop Launches Summer Capsule

Since 2019, founder and owner Taylor Simmons has been revitalizing the storied Antiguan Coco Shop with travel-friendly, print-forward fashions. For summer, she's expanding her offering.

A look from Coco Shop's Summer capsule.
A look from Coco Shop's summer capsule. Courtesy of Coco Shop.

Founded in 1949 by brother-sister duo Pat Starr and Amos Morrill, Coco Shop became known in Antigua for its colorful hand-drawn prints and easy cotton fashions within their namesake storefronts. In 2017, the company closed its doors, but was revitalized in 2019 with the help of New York-based designer and fashion industry entrepreneur Taylor Simmons, who grew up visiting her grandparents on the island from a young age and held Coco Shop close to her heart due to her family’s closer relationship with the founders.

Since relaunching Coco Shop in 2019, the designer and owner has stayed true to the founders’ vision by utilizing their vast assortment of original, hand-drawn prints and travel-friendly, easy-to-wear cotton designs while updating the line for today, with the help of the Antiguan community, through new silhouettes and seasonal capsules.

Related Galleries

A look from Coco Shop’s summer capsule. Courtesy of Coco Shop.

For the summer 2023 season, Simmons sought to increase her offering of day-to-night silhouettes, matching sets and shorter-hemmed numbers in an array of lively patterns ranging from a geometric mosaic motif to fish (as seen in her current resort collection, recolored in light blue) and coral prints. For instance, an adorable woven basket skirt (made up of sewn-together 1-inch cotton strips) in the playful light blue, green and white fish motif, or a short with matching shirtdress in the stellar brown-and-white mosaic pattern. Other silhouettes within the line include midlength dresses with pockets, drop waists and shift silhouettes; a handful of minis and a button-back pouffed blouse. 

A look from Coco Shop’s summer capsule. Courtesy of Coco Shop.

“The bulk of the business has been ankle-length dresses, and while we’re playing with that, we’re also trying to find our short silhouettes for daytime,” Simmons said during a preview, adding the breezy line is entirely made up of textured and sheeted cottons. 

The Coco Shop summer capsule, priced $280 to $720, is set to launch Tuesday on the brand’s e-commerce.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Hot Summer Bags

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Coco Shop's Summer Capsule

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad