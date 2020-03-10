PARIS — The coronavirus thinned out attendance at the recently wrapped editions of the Tranoï and Woman ready-to-wear trade shows, adding another strain to an already challenged market.

Boris Provost, who was appointed president of Tranoï in September 2019 as organizers seek to reposition the event amid sweeping changes in the industry, confirmed a marked dip in visitors, “especially from Asia and Italy,” but declined to share numbers. “It was very quiet, there were empty alleyways,” conceded Provost, who in the coming weeks will announce a new format for the trade show’s next edition in September, likely involving fewer venues and a more streamlined premium fashion offer.