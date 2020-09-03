Spotlight: Informa

As the future of event space and trade shows in a post-COVID-19 world remains uncertain, Informa, the multinational publishing, business intelligence and exhibitions group based in Britain, is making safety a top priority.

Running events “with confidence” is its approach, which led to Informa AllSecure, an industry standard for its businesses that includes 10 key biosafety commitments for its events, that range from enhanced cleaning processes, non-contact registration, the potential use of face masks, and, of course, social distancing.

For its business in the U.S., its largest market, Informa’s summer events were rescheduled, canceled or switched to fully virtual. But luckily for Informa, its subscription business is an anchor that continued “to perform resiliently against a tough market backdrop,” according to Stephen A. Carter, group chief executive officer of Informa PLC.

For its events businesses, “in the absence of physical exhibitions, events and conferences, we are working closely with customers to provide alternative digital services, with a focus on long-term relationships ahead of short-term revenue.”

Carter said despite “continued near-term unpredictability, our strengthened balance sheet, continuing cost controls and strong liquidity is enabling us to focus on the other side of COVID-19. This includes how to get the most out of “Return and Recovery” in 2021 and identifying and evaluating future strategic opportunities.”

JANUARY

10-13 (tentative) L.A. Market Week, CMC, Los Angeles

Tel.: 213-630-3618

E-mail: retail@cmcdtla.com

Web: californiamarketcenter.com

10-13 (tentative) L.A. Kids Market, CMC, Los Angeles

Tel.: 213-630-3618

E-mail: retail@cmcdtla.com

Web: californiamarketcenter.com

11-13 Designers & Agents Summer 2021

The New Mart (3rd fl.), Los Angeles

Tel.: 212-302-9575

E-mail: info@designersandagents.com

Web: designersandagents.com

1-15-3-15 (tentative) Coterie/Project/Micam Americas/MAGIC/Children’s Club

Digital trade event

Tel: 877-554-4834

E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com

Web: magicfashionevents.com

19-20 Première Vision New York

Center 415, New York, N.Y.

E-mail: tlanglais@premierevision.com

Web: premierevision-newyork.com

25-27 Texworld USA/Apparel Sourcing USA

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York, N.Y.

E-mail: jbacon@messefrankfurt.com

Web: texworldusa.com

27-29 Outdoor Market

Colorado Convention Center, Denver

Tel.: 866-221-7934

E-mail: otrsnow@experient-inc.com

Web: outdoorretailer.com

(TBD) Brand Assembly

Cooper Design Space (11th fl.), Los Angeles

Tel.: 213-805-6606

E-mail: info@brandassembly.com

Web: brandassembly.com

(TBD) Fashion Market Northern California

San Mateo Event Center, San Mateo

Tel.: 415-328-1221

E-mail: fashionmarketnorcal@gmail.com

Web: fashionmarketnorcal.com

(TBD) Active Collective

Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, Calif.

Tel.: 844-292-5626

E-mail: roy.turner@emeraldx.com

Web: activewearcollective.com

(TBD) Liberty Fairs

Tel: 212-473-4523

E-mail: info@libertyfairs.com

Web: libertyfairs.com

(TBD) Accessories Circuit

Tel: 877-554-4834

E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com

Web: magicfashionevents.com

(TBD) Intermezzo

Tel: 877-554-4854

E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com

Web: magicfashionevents.com

(TBD) Accessories the Show

Tel: 877-554-4834

E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com

Web: magicfashionevents.com

(TBD) Moda

Tel: 877-554-4834

E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com

Web: magicfashionevents.com

(TBD) Fame

Tel: 877-554-4834

E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com

Web: magicfashionevents.com

(TBD) Project

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

Tel: 877-554-4834

E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com

Web: magicfashionevents.com

FEBRUARY

14-16 Designers & Agents

Location TBD

Tel.: 212-302-9575

E-mail: info@designersandagents.com

Web: designersandagents.com

15-18 Womenswear in Nevada

Caesars Forum, Las Vegas

Tel: 678-370-0630

E-mail: jim.walker@clarionevents.com

Web: wwinshow.com

17-18 Agenda

Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Tel: 213-315-6580

E-mail: info@agendashow.com

Web: agendashows.com

25-28 Rocky Mountain Gift Show

Denver Expo/Mart Building, Denver

Tel.: 303-292-6278, ext. 5296

E-mail: giftshow@denvermart.com

Web: rockymountaingiftshow.com

15-18 Sourcing at Magic

Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Tel.: 877-554-4834

E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com

Web: magicfashionevents.com

16-18 Project/MAGIC/Micam Milano

Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Tel.: 877-554-4834

E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com

Web: magicfashionevents.com

(TBD) Liberty Fairs

Tel: 212-473-4523

E-mail: info@libertyfairs.com

Web: libertyfairs.com

(TBD) Children’s Club

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York

Tel.: 877-554-4834

E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com

Web: magicfashionevents.com

(TBD) Coterie

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York

Tel.: 877-554-4834

E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com

Web: magicfashionevents.com

(TBD) NW Materials Show

Oregon Convention Center, Portland

Tel.: 503-605-1995

E-mail: info@americanevents.com

Web: americanevents.com

(TBD) Denver Apparel & Accessory Market

Denver Mart Building, Denver

Tel.: 303-292-6278, ext. 5215

E-mail: apparel@denvermart.com

Web: denverapparelmarket.com

MARCH

7-10 (tentative) Label Array

California Market Center, Los Angeles

Tel.: 213-630-3618

E-mail: retail@cmcdtla.com

Web: californiamarketcenter.com

7-10 (tentative) L.A. Textile

California Market Center, Los Angeles

Tel.: 213-630-3618

E-mail: retail@cmcdtla.com

Web: californiamarketcenter.com

8-10 Designers & Agents Fall 2021

The New Mart (3rd floor), Los Angeles

Tel.: 212-302-9575

E-mail: info@designersandagents.com

Web: designersandagents.com

APRIL

(TBD) Fashion Market Northern California

San Mateo Event Center, San Mateo, Calif.

Tel.: 415-328-1221

E-mail: fashionmarketnorcal@gmail.com

Web: fashionmarketnorcal.com

4 -8 (tentative), Curve New York

Tel.: 212-993-8598

E-mail: kirsten@curveexpo.com

Web: curve-newyork.com

JUNE

14-17 (tentative) L.A. Market Week

California Market Center, Los Angeles

Tel.: 213-630-3618

E-mail: retail@cmcdtla.com

Web: californiamarketcenter.com

14-16, Designers & Agents

The New Mart (3rd fl.), Los Angeles

Tel.: 212-302-9575

E-mail: info@designersandagents.com

Web: designersandagents.com

(TBD) Outdoor Retailer Summer Market

Colorado Convention Center, Denver

Tel.: 866-221-7934

E-mail: otrsummer@experient-inc.com

Web: outdoorretailer.com