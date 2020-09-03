As the future of event space and trade shows in a post-COVID-19 world remains uncertain, Informa, the multinational publishing, business intelligence and exhibitions group based in Britain, is making safety a top priority.
Running events “with confidence” is its approach, which led to Informa AllSecure, an industry standard for its businesses that includes 10 key biosafety commitments for its events, that range from enhanced cleaning processes, non-contact registration, the potential use of face masks, and, of course, social distancing.
For its business in the U.S., its largest market, Informa’s summer events were rescheduled, canceled or switched to fully virtual. But luckily for Informa, its subscription business is an anchor that continued “to perform resiliently against a tough market backdrop,” according to Stephen A. Carter, group chief executive officer of Informa PLC.
For its events businesses, “in the absence of physical exhibitions, events and conferences, we are working closely with customers to provide alternative digital services, with a focus on long-term relationships ahead of short-term revenue.”
Carter said despite “continued near-term unpredictability, our strengthened balance sheet, continuing cost controls and strong liquidity is enabling us to focus on the other side of COVID-19. This includes how to get the most out of “Return and Recovery” in 2021 and identifying and evaluating future strategic opportunities.”
JANUARY
10-13 (tentative) L.A. Market Week, CMC, Los Angeles
Tel.: 213-630-3618
E-mail: retail@cmcdtla.com
Web: californiamarketcenter.com
10-13 (tentative) L.A. Kids Market, CMC, Los Angeles
Tel.: 213-630-3618
E-mail: retail@cmcdtla.com
Web: californiamarketcenter.com
11-13 Designers & Agents Summer 2021
The New Mart (3rd fl.), Los Angeles
Tel.: 212-302-9575
E-mail: info@designersandagents.com
Web: designersandagents.com
1-15-3-15 (tentative) Coterie/Project/Micam Americas/MAGIC/Children’s Club
Digital trade event
Tel: 877-554-4834
E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com
Web: magicfashionevents.com
19-20 Première Vision New York
Center 415, New York, N.Y.
E-mail: tlanglais@premierevision.com
Web: premierevision-newyork.com
25-27 Texworld USA/Apparel Sourcing USA
Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York, N.Y.
E-mail: jbacon@messefrankfurt.com
Web: texworldusa.com
27-29 Outdoor Market
Colorado Convention Center, Denver
Tel.: 866-221-7934
E-mail: otrsnow@experient-inc.com
Web: outdoorretailer.com
(TBD) Brand Assembly
Cooper Design Space (11th fl.), Los Angeles
Tel.: 213-805-6606
E-mail: info@brandassembly.com
Web: brandassembly.com
(TBD) Fashion Market Northern California
San Mateo Event Center, San Mateo
Tel.: 415-328-1221
E-mail: fashionmarketnorcal@gmail.com
Web: fashionmarketnorcal.com
(TBD) Active Collective
Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, Calif.
Tel.: 844-292-5626
E-mail: roy.turner@emeraldx.com
Web: activewearcollective.com
(TBD) Liberty Fairs
Tel: 212-473-4523
E-mail: info@libertyfairs.com
Web: libertyfairs.com
(TBD) Accessories Circuit
Tel: 877-554-4834
E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com
Web: magicfashionevents.com
(TBD) Intermezzo
Tel: 877-554-4854
E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com
Web: magicfashionevents.com
(TBD) Accessories the Show
Tel: 877-554-4834
E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com
Web: magicfashionevents.com
(TBD) Moda
Tel: 877-554-4834
E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com
Web: magicfashionevents.com
(TBD) Fame
Tel: 877-554-4834
E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com
Web: magicfashionevents.com
(TBD) Project
Jacob K. Javits Convention Center
Tel: 877-554-4834
E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com
Web: magicfashionevents.com
FEBRUARY
14-16 Designers & Agents
Location TBD
Tel.: 212-302-9575
E-mail: info@designersandagents.com
Web: designersandagents.com
15-18 Womenswear in Nevada
Caesars Forum, Las Vegas
Tel: 678-370-0630
E-mail: jim.walker@clarionevents.com
Web: wwinshow.com
17-18 Agenda
Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Tel: 213-315-6580
E-mail: info@agendashow.com
Web: agendashows.com
25-28 Rocky Mountain Gift Show
Denver Expo/Mart Building, Denver
Tel.: 303-292-6278, ext. 5296
E-mail: giftshow@denvermart.com
Web: rockymountaingiftshow.com
15-18 Sourcing at Magic
Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Tel.: 877-554-4834
E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com
Web: magicfashionevents.com
16-18 Project/MAGIC/Micam Milano
Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas
Tel.: 877-554-4834
E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com
Web: magicfashionevents.com
(TBD) Liberty Fairs
Tel: 212-473-4523
E-mail: info@libertyfairs.com
Web: libertyfairs.com
(TBD) Children’s Club
Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York
Tel.: 877-554-4834
E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com
Web: magicfashionevents.com
(TBD) Coterie
Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York
Tel.: 877-554-4834
E-mail: cs@fashionresource.com
Web: magicfashionevents.com
(TBD) NW Materials Show
Oregon Convention Center, Portland
Tel.: 503-605-1995
E-mail: info@americanevents.com
Web: americanevents.com
(TBD) Denver Apparel & Accessory Market
Denver Mart Building, Denver
Tel.: 303-292-6278, ext. 5215
E-mail: apparel@denvermart.com
Web: denverapparelmarket.com
MARCH
7-10 (tentative) Label Array
California Market Center, Los Angeles
Tel.: 213-630-3618
E-mail: retail@cmcdtla.com
Web: californiamarketcenter.com
7-10 (tentative) L.A. Textile
California Market Center, Los Angeles
Tel.: 213-630-3618
E-mail: retail@cmcdtla.com
Web: californiamarketcenter.com
8-10 Designers & Agents Fall 2021
The New Mart (3rd floor), Los Angeles
Tel.: 212-302-9575
E-mail: info@designersandagents.com
Web: designersandagents.com
APRIL
(TBD) Fashion Market Northern California
San Mateo Event Center, San Mateo, Calif.
Tel.: 415-328-1221
E-mail: fashionmarketnorcal@gmail.com
Web: fashionmarketnorcal.com
4 -8 (tentative), Curve New York
Tel.: 212-993-8598
E-mail: kirsten@curveexpo.com
Web: curve-newyork.com
JUNE
14-17 (tentative) L.A. Market Week
California Market Center, Los Angeles
Tel.: 213-630-3618
E-mail: retail@cmcdtla.com
Web: californiamarketcenter.com
14-16, Designers & Agents
The New Mart (3rd fl.), Los Angeles
Tel.: 212-302-9575
E-mail: info@designersandagents.com
Web: designersandagents.com
(TBD) Outdoor Retailer Summer Market
Colorado Convention Center, Denver
Tel.: 866-221-7934
E-mail: otrsummer@experient-inc.com
Web: outdoorretailer.com