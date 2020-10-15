California-based ath-leisure brand Feat, which markets its signature BlanketBlend hoodie as “the softest hoodie ever,” has released a tie-dye collection for fall. Colors are inspired by some of founders Taylor Offer and Parker Burr’s favorite locations. The Venice hoodie, for instance, features a vibrant and unique sunset swirl, while the Tahoe hoodie maintains an earthy palette drawn from fall lake life. Both are available now for $128, along with the Malibu hoodie featuring a soft, serene palette. The Joshua Tree hoodie, with its green dye, will be released in November.

The brand’s signature BlanketBlend took two years to create, featuring shrink-free materials and finished with a ButterWash process for softness. As quarantine has accelerated the need for comfortable at-home style, the brand has attracted celebrity fans including Selma Blair, Brody Jenner, Kristin Cavallari and the Dolan Twins.