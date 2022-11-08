×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Khaite’s Catherine Holstein Named CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year

Fashion

Honoring the Legacy of Virgil Abloh

Eye

Cher, Lenny Kravitz and More Attend the CFDA Awards 2022

Givenchy and Bstroy Partner on Streetwear Capsule That Expresses Individual Style

The collection fuses streetwear essentials for women and men.

Givenchy x BSTROY
A look from the Givenchy x Bstroy collaboration. courtesy shot.

Matthew Williams, Givenchy creative director, and Bstroy cofounders Brick Owens and Dieter “Du” Grams have combined to design a streetwear capsule.

The spring 2023 collection blends the aesthetics of their respective brands, and is now available at Givenchy stores globally, givenchy.com and select partners worldwide.

“Brick and Du are longtime friends who share my vision of fashion as an inclusive space for experimentation and expressing personal style. Together the three of us focused on creating streetwear with unexpected treatments that resonates beyond fashion and enters the realm of contemporary art on the street,” Williams said.

Related Galleries

“Bstroy captures the essence on the street, and Matthew’s work for Givenchy epitomizes urban style with Parisian flair. For this collaboration, we wanted to merge our respective aesthetics and create an experience” said Owens and Grams in a statement.

The capsule collection, which they have been working on for the past year, includes oversize, draped T-shirts with funky graphics, and allover print in bright blue, pink and yellow on T-shirts and jeans. The line is comprised of T-shirts, hoodies, jeans, varsity jackets, statement bags and footwear. Layered colors, emblematic embroideries and experimental treatments are highlights of the collection, which includes a Givenchy x Bstroy double-headed hoodie inspired by Bstroy’s emblematic design.

A look from the Givenchy x Bstroy collaboration.

Among the accessories are colorful new interpretations of urban essentials such as multicolored low-tops, moon boots and limited-edition caps. For women, there’s an Antigona Soft bag with metal charms, a Moon Cut-Out shoulder bag, a denim G-tote and Shark Lock boots embellished with metal charms.

One of the Givenchy x Bstroy bags.
A style from the Givenchy x Bstroy collection.

In addition, there are men’s backpacks, one in a classic shape embellished with Bstroy patches, the other a G-Zip with a new interpretation of the Givenchy emblem. There’s also a mint green G-Shopper with the Givenchy 4G emblem in royal blue on one side and Bstroy graphics on the other. The TK-360 returns in new colors, from gradient gray to blue/green and red/yellow. Customized denim caps and multicolored tags with Givenchy lettering round out the capsule.

A look from the Givenchy x Bstroy collaboration.

The line, which is being shown at Givenchy’s offices, is manufactured in Europe and Italy.

Some looks from the Givenchy x Bstroy collaboration.

Prices range from $370 to $6,390. The line is available for one season only.

Last year, Bstroy’s double-head hoodie and sailor track pants were included in the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Owens and Grams have been operating their New York-based label since 2013 as a direct-to-consumer business. The brand grew 45 percent from 2019 to 2020 and 30 percent from 2020 to 2021, attributed mostly to their accessories offering, as reported. The brand has been available in Off-White’s Paris store.

The Atlanta, Georgia, natives moved to New York in 2015 and over time their work caught the attention of Williams, who is also cofounder of Alyx, and he invited them to Italy to work in 2018 on the 1017 Alyx 9SM collection.

“We became fast friends,” Gram said in a 2021 WWD story. “He had heard of our work and wasn’t afraid to say it. He could’ve not invited us, but he loves what we do so much and wanted to give us the information to build a brand.”

Owens and Gram frequently make statements through their designs, such as a capsule that criticized police violence, but sometimes that has backfired.

In 2019, Grams and Owens faced criticism for designing hoodies with bullet holes and the names Columbine, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas, all schools and colleges where there have been mass shootings. The hoodies stirred immediate backlash and commenters on social media called the pieces “disgusting” and “disrespectful.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Hot Summer Bags

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Givenchy and Bstroy Team Up on Streetwear Capsule

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad