×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: August 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Ross Joining Neiman Marcus as President

Business

Tod’s Group Owners Plan Delisting

Men's

Tommy Bahama Milestone: Retail, Wholesale Channels Collaborate for the Greater Good

Guess Inc. Heir Launching Her Own Clothing Line

Emma Marciano joins forces with Mia Kazovsky to form a new womenswear label called Mimchik.

Mimchik
A jacket from the Mimchik collection. Courtesy: Mimchik

The Guess brand has been known for all things denim ever since the early ’80s when four brothers from the south of France landed in Los Angeles and started their own blue jeans label.

Over the next 50 years, the company has morphed into a $2.6 billion publicly traded venture, with the Marciano family still a major shareholder and some members continuing as part of the operation. Now, the next generation is putting its own mark on the fashion industry.

Emma Marciano, whose father is Guess cofounder Maurice Marciano, a former chief executive officer and current board member, is designing a new independently owned and operated label called Mimchik, which is not associated with the Guess label. It launches in October with the help of her business partner Mia Kazovsky.

The two joined forces at the beginning of the year after meeting through Emma’s older sister, Olivia. “Olivia and Mia were best friends in the eighth grade and separated ways for a while,” Emma Marciano recalled.

Related Galleries

When Kazovsky caught up with Olivia, she shared she was starting her own brand after leaving her previous label, Dooz. Marciano was also looking to start her own label. Olivia introduced the two, and they immediately hit it off.

Marciano, 24, who studied at New York University and did a one-year apprenticeship at Guess, had a wealth of ideas, but she felt overwhelmed by being in the shadow of Guess’ greatness. “There were obviously some big shoes to fill,” she noted.

Mimchik
A shapely top from Mimchik. Photo: Mimchik and Amalie Gassman.

Kazovsky, 30, who has a bachelor’s from Pratt Institute, had cofounded an astrology-oriented apparel, handbag and accessories company in 2018 called Dooz, but she left last year to branch out on her own. “I moved from New York back to Los Angeles and felt I needed a fresh start,” Kazovsky said. “I started to pursue something else, but it was hard to do by myself.…Emma and I hit it off, and ever since, we have both been inseparable.”

The idea behind Mimchik, which will initially be sold online, is to create something different for the girl who has completely run out of different things to wear. “It is for somebody who doesn’t want to wear the tight black dress anymore and wants something very outside of the box,” Marciano said.

The working tag line for their customer is the “conscious hot girl.” It is about the girl in her 20s or 30s who likes to have fun and wear different well-made clothes, which are not throw-away fashion. “It is very much someone who is willing to pay a little more for something that will last forever,” Kazovsky said. Price points will range from $120 for a tank top to $800 for a jacket.

The two creators, who are self-funding their project, are fashioning designs manufactured in Los Angeles in small batches made primarily from eco-friendly fabric, deadstock or recycled material to reduce waste. “We are a fashion brand coming into this huge world, and we don’t want to add more waste and continue to mess up our earth,” Marciano said.

Their first collection consists of about 12 styles, including one dress, two skirts, two pants, a top that comes in several colors and jackets. “Our clothes are playing on men’s suiting and taking the formality out of it, making it playful, whimsical, fun and sexy,” Marciano said.

There will be oversize, men’s-style jackets paired with a miniskirt. “It is our own visual language, playing with proportion,” Kazovsky said.

One of the challenges developing the brand is to find the right fabric and then hope it doesn’t go out of stock. Another challenge has been getting back samples from the sewing factory and finding they don’t quite live up to their expectations and need to be redone.

Zakovsky brings to the new label her technical skills learned from launching Dooz with Rachel Borghard, who remains at the company.

And Marciano has a wealth of product ideas. “I live and breathe clothing,” she said. “This is just the one thing that actually brings so much joy and gets my heart beating super-fast. I come to Mia with all these ideas, and she is able to bring them to life,” she said.

Marciano is also sharing her ideas with her father, Maurice, even though he is still recovering from a bicycle accident he had two years ago in Napa Valley, Calif. “He is not able to speak,” Marciano said, “but me showing him what I am doing gets him excited and shows him I am able to do this on my own.”

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Hot Summer Bags

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Guess Heir Emma Marciano Launching Mimchik

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad