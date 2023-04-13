One to Watch: Halfboy’s Take on Normcore Hits Net-a-porter With Exclusive Drop

MILAN — Normcore is sweeping again through fashion, with cool wardrobe-builders and throw-on separates taking center stage on the fall 2023 runways.

Italian entry luxury label Halfboy entered the picture at the onset of the pandemic but has managed to carve out a niche following, and retail validation, in only a few seasons with its mix of post-streetwear womenswear garb that feels apt for the times.

Having sealed distribution partnerships with a roster of premium retailers including Ssense, Farfetch, Neiman Marcus, Joyce and Harvey Nichols Dubai, among others, Halfboy is dropping a few items for fall 2023 exclusively on Net-a-porter. They will hit the retailer’s platform in October.

“They were among the first big names to support us, although they literally bought the first collection [for fall 2021] over a virtual meeting,” said creative director Alice Moraschini.

With a background in fashion, having worked and consulted for brands and showrooms, Moraschini easily slipped into the creative director job. The name Halfboy speaks to the aesthetics of the brand, she contended.

“It’s about taking the codes of the male wardrobe and reinventing them for contemporary ladies, who easily toy with their masculine side without coming across as tomboyish or austere,” she offered.

Leather pieces, including perfecto jackets and shearling coats, have been the brand’s hero products since its inception and they will be reinterpreted for the Net-a-porter drop. This includes a leather bomber jacket in a forest green nuance and a cropped version in supple leather bearing a denim, distressed effect.

A denim-looking fall 2023 leather bomber jacket from Halfboy to drop exclusively on Net-a-porter. Alice Beltrami/Courtesy of Halfboy

“Halfboy’s is a ‘rock’ woman so leather pieces are of course our core, but I’d like the offering to grow organically,” Moraschini said. She did, with Made in Italy denim and knitwear now making for strong business drivers.

The brand counts 80 retailers overall evenly spread across geographies, according to chief executive officer Giovanni Muracchini, who said sales have tripled season-over-season.

The brand banks primarily on the pre-collection market. “We then add a few items and capsule collections marketed as ‘main’ because our clients ask for them,” said Muracchini.

The pair pointed to accessories as the next big category push, to be introduced in due time, as well as a broader e-commerce rollout. Its own e-commerce is currently available in Europe only and represents 10 percent of sales.