Emerging and sustainable Australian brand I Dream for You has officially launched this week through its own e-commerce, which will see a fuller assortment added to the soft launch capsule from earlier this summer.

The brainchild of Lack of Color hat founders Rob Tilbury and Tess Corvaia, the line primarily offers unisex vintage-inspired staples alongside a handful of gender-specific items. The name was born from the idea that the designers could create and dream up your new favorite classics, like the perfect throw-on jeans or printed silk shirts that fit just right.

Cut with relaxed fits and environmentally conscious materials such as organic cotton and Tencel, the brand has already attracted the attention of Kourtney Kardashian. Packaging and production at sustainable factories in Europe also ensures minimal environmental impact.

Key items include comfy beige pants that can be styled both casually and formally; silk button-ups, which Tilbury says “feels like you’re wearing nothing at all,” and the women’s ribbed crop top and A-line skirt.

The designers are excited about taking away the concept of seasonality in favor of key pieces to wear day in and day out and, according to Corvaia, “for sustainable practices to be a driving force in the industry moving forward.”