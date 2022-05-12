In the Spotlight: Standout Pieces for Fall Wardrobing with Rebecca Taylor

Looking to the fall season ahead, the joys of dressing up — for everyday life, or special occasions — is making a strong return in ready-to-wear. From dopamine dressing to modern suitings on the fall runways, brands are making a statement that more is more from day to night. Within the contemporary market, the Rebecca Taylor fall collection, designed by creative director Steven Cateron, is looking to offer customers a balance between feminine romance and special fashion moments for every day. Here, WWD spotlights two standout looks to dress up in for fall.

“Fall seems like the time to acquire a proper evening dress,” Cateron told WWD of the collection’s standout silver lamé strapless number with twisted bust, which was inspired by a 1930s dress he found in Paris. “The dress generously displays one’s neckline and shoulders and offers the ease of pockets — which subverts the attitude of this feminine style in a way I find very relevant.”

A look from Rebecca Taylor fall 2022 Courtesy

While occasion dresses and feminine blouses have always been pillars of the Rebecca Taylor label, Cateron has been working over the last two years to imbue the modern “Rebecca” woman with “occasion pieces that weren’t so time-specific, but more timeless.” Also, designing with intent, which can be seen across myriad knits to vintage-inspired separates, is now another key pillar of the label’s new approach.

A look from Rebecca Taylor fall 2022 Courtesy

The second case in point for fall dressing: Cateron’s statement shearling coat, which is hand-pieced together in a zebra pattern, and reverses to suede. The look sends a message that coming out of the pandemic, conversational outerwear will continue as an important layer in wardrobing.

“I hope a luxury moment like this brings life and excitement to its wearer this fall and every one after. It makes a statement, of course, which is what I like for us to do here, but in the same way, the coat’s colors, texture and practicality are timeless,” he explained.

A nod to sustainability, through investing in garments with a luxury appeal but at a contemporary price-point, was also noted in the two pieces, and the collection overall.