Informa Markets Fashion, owner of Project and MAGIC, has revealed the latest round of participants in its incubator program.

Last fall, Informa created the Informa Markets Fashion for Change incubator program, an initiative that supports emerging minority-, women-, and LGBTQ-owned contemporary fashion brands across men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and footwear categories.

The brands selected for its upcoming Project show in Las Vegas feature Black-owned designers and brands who will receive a complementary booth and will be highlighted through custom content, marketing and social media leading up to and during the event, which is slated for Aug. 9 to 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

They will also receive mentorship and leadership guidance provided by the IMFC Committee, which consists of executives with expertise in branding, marketing, social media, finance and sales.

The brands selected for this year are: Oak and Acorn ~ Only for the Rebelles, a sustainable denim brand from Harlem that pays homage to the legacy of the enslaved African and Black Indigenous contributions to American denim; Ollivette, an accessories brand focused on sustainable handbags; Chelsea Grays, a men’s designer focused on addressing social issues around the world; Lucky + Lovely, a colorful women’s brand; Keith and James, a men’s hat brand; BAO – The Black Apothecary Office, a group of beauty, health and wellness brands owned by people of color; Melrose High, a luxury streetwear brand; Visionary Society, a streetwear brand centered around motivational purposes, and Earth Chic Resort Wear, a women’s and men’s resortwear and swimwear brand inspired by the beauty of nature.

“Investing in initiatives that support diversity and inclusion needs to be top priority for all of us in the fashion industry,” said Kelly Helfman, commercial president at Informa Markets Fashion. “We recognize the responsibility we have as a key connector of the industry to use our resources and platforms to elevate and better support design talent.

“Consumers crave uniqueness and newness — that’s no secret,” Helfman added. “Shining the light on often underrepresented brands and talent not only provides a platform for these brands to expand their industry reach, but it connects them to retailers who are looking to diversify their assortment and better deliver on what consumers are looking for — fresh points-of-view — and from designers and brands that authentically represent and reflect who they are.”