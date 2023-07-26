Jane Wade Lands at Bergdorf Goodman

Jane Wade is a Brooklyn-based, emerging founder and creative director who hails from the Pacific Northwest, studied at The Academy of Art University and Central Saint Martins, and cut her teeth at Alexander Wang, buzzy bridal brand Danielle Frankel, Martine Ali and Elena Velez. The designer, whose background includes art, jewelry and fashion design, currently shares a Brooklyn-based space with Velez, where she infuses her background and industry experiences into her namesake ready-to-wear label, which launched in January 2022.

“The ethos of the brand goes back to my own roots. My mom is a hairstylist, so I grew up in the fashion and beauty world all my life, and then my father was a contractor. I feel like my general response to clothing is where something that’s beautiful, unique, tailored, pressed and crisp meets something that’s functional utility,” said Wade, adding that freestanding embellishments and embroideries, gender-neutral dressing, the construction and élan of underpinnings, and the concept of reworked, hybrid and convertible garments strongly influence her designs, as seen here from her fall collection imagery.

A look from Jane Wade. Tranesha Lockhart/Courtesy of Jane Wade.

Only two seasons in, the emerging designer has secured an exclusive two-season partnership with Bergdorf Goodman for her mashup of hybrid business-meets-workwear fashions that exude a mix of classic polish and modern seduction.

“Spring/summer 2024 is going to be my third collection,” said Wade, who will be presenting the lineup during New York Fashion Week at the Spring Studios Mezzanine on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. “I did a small capsule for spring 2023, as well as fall 2023 — Bergdorf fused their buy because they loved a lot of the spring styles. Because I did tight collections for both, they kind of cherry-picked — taking four styles from spring and six from fall to call it fall winter.”

Looks from Jane Wade. Tranesha Lockhart/Courtesy of Jane Wade.

During a preview, Wade pointed out her “Fuze” striped cotton wrap top with integral light blue bra as a piece that “perfectly communicates the ethos of the brand” due to its hybrid wearability — “it can be wrapped and closed for a meeting or worn half-open for a sexier vibe.” The top, priced $650, is one of Wade’s 10 styles currently available for pre-order on Bergdorf Goodman’s website.

Other highlights of the assortment, priced $450 to $1,100, include an army green cotton miniskirt with tool-belt inspired pockets and double-buckle hip belt; a cropped and draped striped button-up; a canvas bustier top and sharp single-breasted blazer, both with contrast stitching, and wide-legged, front-pleated carpenter pants, to name a few.