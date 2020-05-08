In honor of Mother’s Day, Janie and Jack, the children’s wear retailer, will release a new limited-edition all-pink collection to spread breast cancer awareness. The Think Pink Collection benefits The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit committed to funding breast cancer research and granting wishes through FAB-U-WISH.

Janie and Jack has teamed with TV personality, breast cancer survivor and FAB-U-WISH founder, Giuliana Rancic, and actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, who lost her grandmother to breast cancer last year, to help raise awareness and donations for the cause.

The Think Pink Collection will donate 25 percent of sales to The Pink Agenda and FAB-U-WISH during the campaign period from May 11 through June 21. The all-pink collection includes styles not only for newborns, boys and girls, but coordinating looks for the whole family.

Janie and Jack will grant four wishes in partnership with Giuliana’s FAB-U-WISH to surprise moms who are undergoing breast cancer treatment. Customers will be invited to nominate a loved one for a wish grant online. Customers will also have the option to make a point-of-sale donation.

The Think Pink collection offers more than 40 pieces of clothing and accessories, for newborns through adult. For girls, the all-pink collection includes jumpsuits and dresses with floral details, ruffle and gingham prints, in addition to accessories. For boys, the collection has a pink linen button down, pink and white striped swim trunks and accessories. There are coordinating styles for parents.

The line is priced to retail from $9 to $129 and will be available on janieandjack.com/thinkpink, starting May 10. To apply or nominate a love for for a wish grant, visit https://www.thepinkagenda.org/fab-u-wish/apply-now/.

“At Janie and Jack, our customers and team members are at the heart of everything we do,” said Shelly Walsh, senior vice president and general manager, Janie and Jack. “I’m inspired by the touching stories from within our family, we wanted to honor survivors with this give-back campaign in support of breast cancer awareness. With everything going on in the world, we believe that now more than ever is the time to provide hope for those fighting for their health and recognize their resilience and strength through our optimistic think-pink collection and inspiring partners.”