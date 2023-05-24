×
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Pop Culture

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Live Updates of All the Looks

Pop Culture

Brands Giving Back to Support LGBTQ Initiatives for Pride Month

Fashion

Versace Presents Cruise Collection in Cannes

Spotlight on Jonathan Cohen’s Fall 2023 Collection

Jonathan Cohen’s fall collection started by watching a bouquet of peonies bloom within his Upper East Side boutique.

A look from Jonathan Cohen RTW Fall 2023.
A look from Jonathan Cohen RTW Fall 2023. Courtesy of Jonathan Cohen/Erick and Elliot Jimenez

Jonathan Cohen’s fall collection started by watching a bouquet of peonies bloom within his Upper East Side boutique.

“I loved watching and monitoring the process; we called the collection ‘The Birth of the Peony,’” he told WWD. The peony was rendered in multiple stages (and forms) across the collection — in the form of painterly motifs atop beautiful dresses and matching sets; as colorful 3D floral appliqués (made from fabric scraps) atop a denim bustier and flounced skirt, and exploded across his exceptional knitwear (a la drippy jacquard jumpers, skirts and easy dresses, as well as artisanal rainbow crochet numbers made in Peru with deadstock cotton). 

Related Galleries

A look from Jonathan Cohen RTW Fall 2023.
A look from Jonathan Cohen rtw fall 2023. Courtesy of Jonathan Cohen/Erick and Elliot Jimenez

Cohen added he loved the contrast between the blooming motifs and his blurred lip and eye prints,  taken from transferred watercolor paintings on paper towels (which he originally created in 2017). The playful yet artful print was rendered on a textured jacquard in the form of a bustier cocktail dress and dramatic cape with bulbous sleeves, as well as a voluminous dress. 

A look from Jonathan Cohen RTW Fall 2023.
A look from Jonathan Cohen rtw fall 2023. Courtesy of Jonathan Cohen/Erick and Elliot Jimenez

Across the collection, Cohen added ample youthful silhouettes — as seen from an expanded assortment of leather pieces made in partnership (for the second season) with Evolved by Nature, including harness belts, bustiers with trousers, and skin-baring numbers. Next to his dressier fare of cocktail dresses, tiered skirts with sweaters, voluminous evening layers, the assortment offered a nice balance between the sweet and edgy, amplified by Cohen’s bright hues, precise cuts and artisanal details.

A look from Jonathan Cohen RTW Fall 2023.
A look from Jonathan Cohen rtw fall 2023. Courtesy of Jonathan Cohen/Erick and Elliot Jimenez
Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

