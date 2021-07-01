Kingsley Gbadegesin is unveiling a new, expanded K.ingsley ready-to-wear collection today, while also debuting the label’s first accessories. Since launching only nine months ago, the Brooklyn-based LGBTQ designer has gained momentum quickly due to his signature, enticing gender non-conforming tank tops and brand’s overall mission to educate, celebrate, uplift and advance liberation for the Black and trans communities.

“At the very beginning of launching the brand, people just kept asking for more. It was very humbling. Everybody wanted full looks, but I didn’t have proper infrastructure or knowledge,” Gbadegesin explained over Zoom. Fast forward to now, the designer is ready to unveil an expanded, elevated rtw collection and the first accessories assortment (jewelry and footwear, both of which are produced in Italy).

Within “Collection 1, Act 1,” a message of duality (two identities, transformational qualities from day to night) imbues the New York-made rtw, from tailored trousers with dual-pocket and cuff details or intriguingly tailored shirting. The spirit of K.ingsley’s signature tank evolved into these crisp, cool shirts (with panel details or exposed backs), as well as new tank interpretations and long sleeve, welted tops. Newness also came in the form of luxe, cozy knits (a cardigan and recycled wool crewneck jumper).

The look is overall classic, but with a super fresh, modern elan, priced accessibly between $180 to $790. Brass-dipped enamel jewelry, $290 to $890, delightfully accompanies the looks while Gbadegesin’s debut footwear style — a calf leather boot — grounds them. A singular look — a white cropped trouser and sleeveless shirt — is available today for preorder on the brand’s e-commerce, with the rest of the collection slated to launch in September.

“I really trying to make sure my community can see itself in this space, along with the likes of [luxury designers]. These brands, they’re a big purchase and aspiring. I want to create this space that, ‘you are deserving, you are worthy, to be and to take up space, in this space.’ And at the end of the day, to give well-made clothes that’s not out of reach.”