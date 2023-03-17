Krost Reunites With Eden Reforestation Projects for Spring 2023 Collection

Krost is continuing its commitment to philanthropy with its latest collection.

The New York-based streetwear label on Friday is reuniting with the Eden Reforestation Projects for its spring 2023 collection, donating 5 percent of proceeds back to the organization, which aims to fight climate change through nature-based restoration and community development.

“With philanthropy at the forefront of our identity, we have dedicated ourselves to raising awareness surrounding the consequences of climate change,” said Krost founder Samuel Krost. “In 2019, we were fortunate enough to partner with Eden Reforestation Projects with the goal of rebuilding natural landscapes in developing countries. The goal of the collection in 2019, titled ‘Eden,’ was to remind people of what once was and the dangers we’re now experiencing through climate change and the risk of leaving only a mere shadow of the planet we once knew for those who come after us.”

Krost spring 2023 collection

The partnership follows Krost’s mission of giving back through its collections. Through its 2019 partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, the streetwear brand planted more than 12,500 trees in six countries. The brand has also worked with other philanthropic organizations such as March for Our Lives, Team No Kid Hungry and New York Restoration Project.

Krost’s spring 2023 collection offers an assortment of unisex styles that are influenced by nature. This inspiration is seen through pieces featuring a forest landscape or other nature motifs. The collection offers pieces such as sweaters, cardigans, trousers, T-shirts and more. Prices range from $75 to $395 and the collection will be available on Krost’s website, as well as at retailers including Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters.