Kuzyk Lands at Moda Operandi

New York-based emerging designer and interim CFDA member Elizabeth Kuzyk’s namesake ready-to-wear label debuted on Moda Operandi this week.

Through the exclusive trunk show, 10 of Kuzyk’s looks are available for preorder through Sept. 5, with made-to-order styles set to deliver to customers in October.

“Last Fall, we came across Kuzyk in downtown Manhattan and fell in love with designer Elizabeth Kuzyk’s aesthetic and forte for vintage meets must-have. The collection is mused by rock ‘n’ roll, yet timeless in every way. After trying on two jackets (The Bobby and The Gabrielle), it was clear we had found a brand our customer needed to know about. From sourcing deadstock materials to providing scrap materials with a second life, Kuzyk’s production is done thoughtfully, manufactured in the United States,” said Moda Operandi buyer Kelsey Lyle.

A look from Kuzyk, available on Moda Operandi. Courtesy of Kuzyk/Moda Operandi

“We are very discerning when it comes to partnering with retailers, but our ethos aligns with Moda Operandi. I got to know the team at Moda and it just made sense — Moda’s collector clientele has incredibly discerning taste and standards. Personally, I believe in carefully curated wardrobes and I am discerning when I make a new piece. I don’t make pieces just for the sake of ‘new stuff,’ it needs to serve a purpose,” said Kuzyk, adding the partnership is a big step forward for her label, which launched in 2019.

Since her brand’s inception, Kuzyk has homed in on designing specialty, vintage-inspired pieces crafted from mostly deadstock materials. Her assortment on Moda Operandi includes cool-girl wardrobe staples for everyday wear, as seen through her stellar matching leather skirt and jacket sets (the Miles embossed leather maxi pencil skirt and embossed leather bomber, offered in red or black) or deadstock cowhide Bobby jacket, which Kuzyk initially designed for herself.

A look from Kuzyk, available on Moda Operandi. Courtesy of Kuzyk/Moda Operandi

Other highlights of the trunk show’s assortment include an expanded range of strong outerwear, ranging from a Debaun suede kimono (based off a kimono from the 1800s in South China that was given to Kuzyk by archive dealer Bob Melet) to a reversible shearling lambskin Fort Coat with enveloping hood and deadstock washed lambskin Rose hoodie. Kuzyk’s outerwear is accompanied by a boxy, relaxed white T-shirt and a select number of bottoms, including a pleated deadstock leather basketball shirt and two skirts.

“A rock ‘n’ roll twist on high-end, quality, everyday pieces. Each piece always has the same intention: to be the timeless treasure in your wardrobe, inspire confidence and become an essential part of your lifestyle,” said Kuzyk.