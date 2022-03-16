×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

New Heights and Maximalist Touch Elevated Accessories at Paris Fashion Week

Business

Printemps Rebrands as It Targets Return to Profitability

Business

U.K. Bans Luxury Sales to Russia, Slaps New Tariffs on Imports, Vodka

L’Agence Debuts Maternitywear Jeans

California-based denim and lifestyle label L’Agence has this week launched a new category of denim maternitywear. 

A look from L'Agence Maternity
A look from L'Agence Maternity Couresty

California-based denim and lifestyle label L’Agence launched a new category of maternitywear jeans this week. 

“The launch of our maternity collection is the next step forward in our strategy to becoming a full lifestyle brand. The L’Agence woman does it all from her professional to family life, and we want to be an essential part of her style journey, every step of the way,” said creative director and chief executive officer Jeff Rudes.

A look from L'Agence Maternity
A look from L’Agence Maternity Courtesy

The brand’s maternity offering serves as an extension of its denim, offering three styles reinterpreted from its bestselling, non-maternitywear jeans (the Margot high-rise skinny, Sada high-rise crop and Oriana straight-leg, high-rise jean), with new elastic stretch panels built into the front pockets.

Each style comes in solid dark blue and black colorways priced $265 to $305. The selection of L’Agence maternitywear denim is exclusively available on the brand’s e-commerce.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad