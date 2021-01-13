Today, LaPointe is launching a new Essentials collection of elevated, “must-have” styles.

“We’ve always worked really hard to listen to our customers; I started designing LaPointe Essentials pre-pandemic,” designer Sally LaPointe told WWD. “This was never about following a trend toward more casual clothes. We learned about how our customers live and what they need in their wardrobe. We focused on comfort and wearability. I wanted to offer our iconic LaPointe styles and signature monochromatic dressing in easy fabrics you can actually live in, whether on the move or at home.”

In a neutral, calming color palette, the collection offers the signature, luxe LaPointe look with pared down garments designed for head-to-toe wardrobing. The focus on function and everyday ease stems from the collection’s new machine-washable, luxurious fabrications — lightweight textured satin, shiny stretch cotton, luxe cotton — alongside hand washable organic cashmere, ponte and shiny viscose offerings in monochromatic, chic looks. The look book, too, was shot to display the importance of movement within the garments, featuring models jumping in the air (the trampoline used was not pictured).

From slipdresses and shimmering separates and to luxe cotton sweatshirts (with or without shearling decoration) and comfortable yet elevated trousers and leggings, the collection helps fill the gaps between the brand’s decorated runway collections. In addition, the collection includes the brand’s first “LaPointe” logo’d offering. The LaPointe Essentials collection, priced from $150 to $2,550, is available for preorder starting today on the brand’s e-commerce, shopLaPointe.com, and will be debuting with wholesale partners this month.