Leset Expands Offering for Resort 2023

Since debuting in 2019, Lili Chemla’s fashion label Leset has become a go-to brand for its modular approach to mix and match set dressing.

At Leset, the ethos of putting style and comfort on the same playing field has always been Chemla’s goal. For the resort season, she’s expanded her offering with a strong evolution of bestselling fabrications and styles (the Barb and Rio sets; Margo T-shirt; footwear) while peppering in slightly higher-priced fashions.

A look from Leset’s resort 2023 collection. Courtesy of Leset.

“We’re offering a full cashmere wool blend sweater that’s made with Italian yarns, produced in Los Angeles, but is still at $480 — where you can find that for a much higher price point,” Chemla told WWD, adding the brand has always been shy about expanding their price points and considers each detail when expanding their silhouette range. “If there are ever styles we want to make but we can’t accomplish it with the Leset ethos then unfortunately, we just don’t end up doing it. We prioritize that over everything else.”

A look from Leset’s resort 2023 collection. Courtesy of Leset.

The idea could be seen further through new silk taffeta Val styles (said to stir excitement during the brand’s sales market), which come in the form of a petal pink button down or painter pant. The utilitarian style plays into resort’s new assortment of workwear-inspired fabrications (a Japanese pinstripe Arielle; a textured Italian Austyn plaid; a heavyweight cotton Kyoto), which looked great in the form of pull-on, easy suiting (sans zippers or buttons). Other new standouts from resort include a slightly sheer, cashmere modal Julien oversize sweater (said to be inspired by a vintage piece Chemla stole from her boyfriend’s closet); elevated T-shirts in a cashmere blend modal, and a selection of holiday-minded, slightly sexy satin dressing with open backs and high leg slits.

A look from Leset’s resort 2023 collection. Courtesy of Leset.

To round out the collection, which exuded brand’s signature chic comfort in mostly neutral, grounded hues with a ‘90s minimalist elan, Chemla expanded her footwear program with the introduction of luxe sock boots (with leather soles in ankle and knee-high lengths), loafers and an updated Romy mule.