Los Angeles-based graphic casual lifestyle brand Vardagen is launching its latest concept collection centered around the great outdoors.

Back in March, in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown, the brand’s founder, Jared Ingold, launched a “PNDMC” capsule to give back, donating 20 percent of sales to out-of-work creatives who are struggling in today’s “new normal.” Following that collection, the brand’s latest designs come from the idea of “pushing forward in the midst of difficult times and learning from these impactful experiences,” while being inspired by an inspiration getaway road trip that Ingold and his family of six have been on since mid-August.

Titled “Keep Going — An Outdoor Adventure,” the line incorporates the type of original, hand-drawn and screen-printed designs the brand has become known for since its inception in 2006 in Indiana, with quirky, fun drawings derived from Ingold’s recent Midwest and West Coast travels. For instance, nature-inspired motifs — cacti, plants, animals and bugs — playfully adorn the brand’s ultra soft casualwear. The collection of men’s, women’s and kid’s wear (T-shirts for $42, sweatshirts for $85 and bandanas) launches next week exclusively on Vardagen’s e-commerce and at its Abbot Kinney flagship location.