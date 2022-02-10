Michel Men Debuts First Knitwear Collection

Michel Men, the American menswear brand by Whitney Michel, is debuting a category with a seven-piece luxury knitwear assortment.

“It’s been nothing short of a dream, after nearly a decade of accessories to dive into coveted luxury clothing, which serves as the uniform for this modern man and celebrates this New Americana,” said Michel, whose strongest influences are her artist father, her love of classic American films and being raised as the only girl in a family with four boys.

Brooklyn-born Michel, a first generation Haitian American, created her brand while a while a senior at The New School’s Parsons School of Design. Since launching, the designer has been busy, becoming a recipient of the CFDA funded Icon360 grant, selected by Bethann Hardison to be a part of The Designers Hub, and releasing a limited-edition 12-piece capsule collaboration with The Tie Bar and GQ creative director at large Jim Moore.

Each piece of the new offering is made-to-order, knitted in New York of 100 percent cashmere and cotton. Styles include three cashmere hoodies, two cashmere cardigans, a cotton polo and a cashmere sweater branded with the carefully spun MM logo and “Legends Only.”

Pieces are on sale at Michelmen.com.

