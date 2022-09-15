×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Is There a Fashion Future for Smart Glasses?

Fashion

NYFW Recap: The Evening Market

Accessories

Eye Care Retail Executives Talk Trends, Sustainability

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles for its First U.S. Location, Starting With a Pop-up Store

The British brand is testing the waters in the United States for its print-driven clothing.

Lucy Aylen
Lucy Aylen inside her pop-up store in Los Angeles. Courtesy: Never Fully Dressed

Lucy Aylen is surrounded by a swirl of colorful dresses, tops and skirts inside a small pop-up store that opens Friday in Los Angeles.

The space, with big windows that look out onto a walkway lined with plants at the hip Platform L.A. shopping location, is also filled with six-foot-tall plants that blend in with the outdoors.

In some ways, this is a déjà vu moment. Three years ago, the British label Never Fully Dressed had a pop-up shop in Los Angeles with the idea of later establishing a permanent boutique in the city. But the COVID-19 pandemic put that on hold.

Related Galleries

Now Aylen is again opening a pop-up store in Los Angeles and visiting with real estate brokers who are pointing out some of the city’s better shopping streets.

“We are just picking up where we left off,” said Aylen, who, with a small team, was getting the pop-up ready for a 12-day run.  

Never Fully Dressed, or NFD, was founded in 2009 when Aylen took over her parents’ attic in East London and launched a clothing company whose creations are heavy on colorful prints designed by Aylen and her team. In the beginning, she was selling her clothes in in the markets of Portobello and Spitalfields, known for their artistic and creative merchandise. Five years later, she opened a store in Essex.

“We were working in my mom’s attic, and she was like, you’re devaluing my house. I mean, we were taking stock up and down the stairs, and the carpets were becoming threadbare,” Aylen recalled, noting her parents were also market traders.

So, she opened a little store that doubled as an office. That store was closed off and on for several months during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Aylen and her staff pivoted by selling more merchandise online and setting up a table in front of the store where people could pick up orders.

Now that the business world is returning to normal, Never Fully Dressed is in expansion mode. It recently hired a new head of e-commerce who is analyzing sales trends and helping to hone the company’s direction.

The analysis shows that dresses, which retail for around $90 to $130 on average, make up 70 percent of purchases.

Most of the company’s sales come from the United Kingdom, followed by the United States, which makes up 20 percent of revenue. That is one of the reasons for the Los Angeles pop-up — another pop-up is slated to open in New York City’s SoHo from Oct. 13 to Oct. 22.

Australia is the third most popular country for sales, followed by Ireland and Dubai.

Never Fully Dressed is well known for its wrap dresses and versatile clothing that can be worn different ways. “We show customers how to layer our dresses with jeans or how to wear them with a duster jacket,” Aylen said. There are mini-, midi- and maxi-dresses for more coverage, which have been popular in the Middle East. Wraparound skirts are also very popular.

Until recently, the Never Fully Dressed collection consisted mostly of spring/summer looks that were changed once a month. “We tend to have a theme of the month, whether it’s Western wear, ’60s Miami, or whatever,” Aylen said. “And we are heavy on prints that we design.”

Lately, the company has branched out to knitwear for sweaters and is introducing children’s wear, footwear, swimwear, underwear and reversible outerwear.

The label promotes sustainability in many ways. It makes sure its factories in the United Kingdom, China, Romania, Turkey and India are sustainable. And many of its products are made of recycled polyester or eco viscose. 

A few years ago, the company launched its pre-loved initiative to buy back some of its previously sold merchandise and resell it. The concept began when Aylen was seen wearing an old NFD banana-wrap dress on Instagram. People were asking about it, but it was no longer in stock. She realized there was a market for pre-owned NFD merchandise.

Now sustainability is part of the message the company is taking around the world, with more pop-ups planned. In October, there is a pop-up set for Singapore followed by another in Sydney, Australia, in November. Down the road, there might be one in Texas. “It’s just fun to be out on the road,” Aylen said. “The most valuable thing you can do is just speak to your customer.”

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Hot Summer Bags

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Never Fully Dressed Searches Los Angeles

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad