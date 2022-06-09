×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday, Digital Daily: June 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel’s Bruno Pavlovsky on Business in Italy, Preserving Supply Chain, Craftsmanship

Accessories

Blackpink’s Lisa, Anne Hathaway Attend Bulgari Gala in Paris

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Emilio Pucci Has a New CEO

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With Collection 5

It is the celebrity-approved brand's most expansive to date.

Paris Georgia
Collection 5. Courtesy of Paris Georgia

Trends rise and fall like the tides, but best friends Georgia Cherrie and Paris Mitchell Temple prove a good way to keep afloat in fashion is to stick to the hits. 

The duo recently debuted the fifth collection for their joint contemporary line Paris Georgia, and if some styles look familiar, it is no accident –– they developed them by turning fresh eyes on previous ones. Case-in-point: The cowboy jeans worn by Kim Kardashian and the singlets with contrasting trim that are favorites of younger sister Kendall Jenner reappeared here with slight modifications. 

“We spend a great deal of time getting the construction just so and working with the best fabrications so that when women are in our clothing they truly feel their most empowered,” explained Cherrie.

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With
Collection 5. Courtesy of Paris Georgia

She and Temple got their start selling high-end vintage online, launching Paris Georgia in 2016 to round out the assortment with the kind of closet staples they themselves wanted. Collection 5 takes these a step further.

Playing with elements both fluid and sculptural, the designers set boyish workwear in muted tones against Crayola-colored draped dresses and Basque skirts befitting a modern Venus on the half-shell.

“Our silhouettes have always been about flattering the form,” said Cherrie, adding that she and Temple often look homeward for inspiration. 

Growing up in New Zealand –– where the ocean is a presence on all sides –– aquatic references come naturally to the designers, evidenced here by their use of scuba-like bonded stretch fabric and the bodice of a vegan leather column gown, which was molded into a wave shape.

Drop one of Collection 5 is available to shop now on Paris Georgia’s e-commerce, with the second drop slated for June 22.

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With
Collection 5. Courtesy of Paris Georgia
Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With
Collection 5. Courtesy of Paris Georgia
Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With
Collection 5. Courtesy of Paris Georgia
Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With
Collection 5. Courtesy of Paris Georgia
Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Hot Summer Bags

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Paris Georgia Makes a Splash With

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad