Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection Showing at NYFW

Peter Dundas, the London-based designer, is collaborating with Revolve Group Inc., the popular fashion retailer for Millennial and Gen Z consumers, to launch Dundas x Revolve. The brand will showcase the collaboration at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday at Casa Cipriani.

The brand collaboration is an exclusive ready-to-wear capsule, along with shoes, jewelry and accessories.

Dundas continues to have his own designer collection, which he will preview late this month or early October. The Revolve collaboration marks the first time Dundas will show during NYFW.

Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis Stephane Feugere/WWD

The Dundas x Revolve collection will bow with an initial 50 looks on the runway, including dresses and separates with the cutout detailing and jewel and metal embellishments that Dundas is known for. The collection will be accessibly priced and will spotlight velvets, oversized hand knits and jacquards for fall. Monthly drops will follow the initial offering and retail prices range from $98 for some jewelry pieces to $898 for leather, with dresses averaging around $396. The collection is manufactured in the U.S., Eastern Europe and Asia.

The collection will launch simultaneously with the see now, buy now fashion show on revolve.com.

The collaboration will also feature an ad campaign starring Emily Ratajkowski, the model, activist and entrepreneur, photographed by Inez & Vinoodh.

Emily Ratajkowski is featured in the ad campaign for Dundas x Revolve. Indez & Vinoodh

“Working on the Dundas x Revolve collection was a great experience for me because I was able to incorporate my signature Dundas elements and both feel really complementary,” said Peter Dundas, the cofounder and creative director of Dundas. “Being half-American and showing in New York, I had fun finding inspiration in American rock music and Americana culture to design an entire wardrobe for the sexy, body-conscious-loving customer both brands attract.”

Michael Mente, co-chief executive officer and cofounder of Revolve, said: “Revolve is built on the creativity of unique designers and Peter’s modern vision is perfect for the Revolve customer. It’s always been a dream of ours to show at New York Fashion Week; we can’t wait to see this collection come to life.”

Evangelo Bousis, cofounder and image director of Dundas, added, “This is an exciting moment for us as we feel that Revolve’s approach to fashion is the future of global retailing. For both Peter and I, their approach aligns with how we think high fashion and luxury should evolve. Enabling consumers to purchase designer pieces at a great price point, allowing for a wider customer audience for more than just one exclusive collection is. Now everyone can own a piece of Peter’s beautiful designs.”

Dundas launched his eponymous lifestyle brand by dressing Beyonce Knowles at the 2017 Grammy Awards. With partner Bousis, Dundas was created around a non-seasonal structure of timeless and seamless capsule collections.

Separately, as reported, Revolve will be participating in NYFW for the first time with Revolve Gallery, an innovative, multiroom fashion experience at 20 Hudson Yards. It will feature 13 designers, with a real-time shopping component. Each brand will have a designated room transformed to reflect the vision and inspiration of the brand’s collection designed exclusively for Revolve.

FOR MORE STORIES

Peter Dundas Launches Charitable Loungewear Capsule Collection

Dundas Resort 2022

Revolve Takes on NYFW With Multibrand Presentation and Pop-up Shop