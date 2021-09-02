×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Tiffany Haddish Is Ready for Some Drama

Business

Amazon Luxury Stores Is Heading to Europe

Business

How Contemporary Firms Are Growing in a Post-pandemic World

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection Showing at NYFW

The Dundas x Revolve collection features dresses and separates with cutout detailing at accessible price points.

Emily Ratajkowski is featured in the
Emily Ratajkowski is featured in the Dundas x Revolve ad campaign. Inez & Vinoodh

Peter Dundas, the London-based designer, is collaborating with Revolve Group Inc., the popular fashion retailer for Millennial and Gen Z consumers, to launch Dundas x Revolve. The brand will showcase the collaboration at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday at Casa Cipriani.

The brand collaboration is an exclusive ready-to-wear capsule, along with shoes, jewelry and accessories.

Dundas continues to have his own designer collection, which he will preview late this month or early October. The Revolve collaboration marks the first time Dundas will show during NYFW.

Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis
Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis Stephane Feugere/WWD

The Dundas x Revolve collection will bow with an initial 50 looks on the runway, including dresses and separates with the cutout detailing and jewel and metal embellishments that Dundas is known for. The collection will be accessibly priced and will spotlight velvets, oversized hand knits and jacquards for fall. Monthly drops will follow the initial offering and retail prices range from $98 for some jewelry pieces to $898 for leather, with dresses averaging around $396. The collection is manufactured in the U.S., Eastern Europe and Asia.

Related Galleries

The collection will launch simultaneously with the see now, buy now fashion show on revolve.com.

The collaboration will also feature an ad campaign starring Emily Ratajkowski, the model, activist and entrepreneur, photographed by Inez & Vinoodh.

Emily Ratajkowski is featured in the ad campaign for Dundas x Revolve.
Emily Ratajkowski is featured in the ad campaign for Dundas x Revolve. Indez & Vinoodh

“Working on the Dundas x Revolve collection was a great experience for me because I was able to incorporate my signature Dundas elements and both feel really complementary,” said Peter Dundas, the cofounder and creative director of Dundas. “Being half-American and showing in New York, I had fun finding inspiration in American rock music and Americana culture to design an entire wardrobe for the sexy, body-conscious-loving customer both brands attract.”

Michael Mente, co-chief executive officer and cofounder of Revolve, said: “Revolve is built on the creativity of unique designers and Peter’s modern vision is perfect for the Revolve customer. It’s always been a dream of ours to show at New York Fashion Week; we can’t wait to see this collection come to life.”

Evangelo Bousis, cofounder and image director of Dundas, added, “This is an exciting moment for us as we feel that Revolve’s approach to fashion is the future of global retailing. For both Peter and I, their approach aligns with how we think high fashion and luxury should evolve. Enabling consumers to purchase designer pieces at a great price point, allowing for a wider customer audience for more than just one exclusive collection is. Now everyone can own a piece of Peter’s beautiful designs.”

Dundas launched his eponymous lifestyle brand by dressing Beyonce Knowles at the 2017 Grammy Awards. With partner Bousis, Dundas was created around a non-seasonal structure of timeless and seamless capsule collections.

Separately, as reported, Revolve will be participating in NYFW for the first time with Revolve Gallery, an innovative, multiroom fashion experience at 20 Hudson Yards. It will feature 13 designers, with a real-time shopping component. Each brand will have a designated room transformed to reflect the vision and inspiration of the brand’s collection designed exclusively for Revolve.

 

FOR MORE STORIES

Peter Dundas Launches Charitable Loungewear Capsule Collection

Dundas Resort 2022

Revolve Takes on NYFW With Multibrand Presentation and Pop-up Shop

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad