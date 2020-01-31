Re/Make, a nonprofit organization that uses original documentary footage to educate consumers about the fashion industry’s treatment of women and impact on the environment, today launched a short film, “10 Ways to Dress Like a Sustainable Pro,” featuring models from Role Models Management, an ethical agency and platform for models with interests and titles such as public health worker, doula, skateboarder, vegan activist and editor in chief.

Ayesha Barenblat, Re/Make’s founder, hopes the film will light a fire under the fast-fashion jeans and viscose jumpsuits of the ranks of less woke shoppers and spark the desire to consume more consciously. She knows that’s easier said than done.