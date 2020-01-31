A Helmut Newton exhibit has bowed at the Turin Contemporary Art Museum.
“Spanning more than five decades, the work of Helmut Newton defies categorization,” said curator Matthias Harder, director of the German foundation. “Newton transcended genres, bringing elegance, style and voyeurism to fashion, beauty and glamour photography for an oeuvre that remains as inimitable as it is unrivaled.”
Harder selected 68 works starting from the Seventies onward, which range from Newton’s advertising campaigns for Thierry Mugler (seen here) and Mario Valentino, his editorial shoots for fashion magazines and his powerful portraits of the likes of Paloma Picasso (1983), Catherine Deneuve (1976) and Anita Ekberg (1988).
Report: @luisazargani
—
#wwdeye
#helmutnewton
#photography
#fashionphotography