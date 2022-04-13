×
Rosie Assoulin Debuts Bridal

The New York Designer debuts bridal with 24 styles.

Looks from the new Rosie Assoulin
Looks from the new Rosie Assoulin bridal range. Courtesy

Rosie Assoulin is jumping into the ever-growing bridal market, debuting her inaugural collection made for a woman’s special day.

“In both our main collection and now in this bridal collection, we are always inspired by celebration,” the New York-based Assoulin explained.  “We love being there for our women during their celebratory times, whether those be major life cycle events or intimate gatherings with friends.”

Her initial bridal collection has 24 styles, each full of the feminine whimsy she has come to be known for with her ready-to-wear offering. She plays with classic wedding textures, like lace and tulle, creating a wide range of modern shapes, a few voluminous — a house trademark — with bell-like skirts in a floral appliqué, or a youthful embellished crop top paired with another. She has a take on a wedding tux, too, with an oversize pant and jacket in white satin.

Priced from $3,000 to $13,000, the collection just finished its first market and will debut online, and with select bridal boutiques and department stores in September.

