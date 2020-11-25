Sanrio is celebrating its birthday month and 60th anniversary with a limited-edition Hello Kitty capsule collection in partnership with pop culture retailer Dumbgood.

A range of reimagined classics, cozy sweatsuits and memorable Nineties accessories styles feature Hello Kitty with friends Keroppi, Pochacco, Spottie Dottie, My Melody and Keromi to tickle Millennials’ increasing appetite for childhood nostalgia.

“Sanrio holds such a special place in our hearts and we’re honored to collaborate on a collection to help celebrate their 60th anniversary,” said Amelia Muqbel, cofounder of Dumbgood. “Their ‘small gift, big smile’ philosophy was something we really wanted to translate in the collection. The line highlights iconic Nineties artwork and features special print techniques, novelty accessories, and our first women’s cut and sew pieces.”

The collection speaks to a growing wave of Nineties resurgence and enduring cult classics. Tapping into key tenets of friendship and kindness, unisex pieces such as a Spottie Dottie T-shirt with dalmatian print sleeves, a My Melody and Keromi black and red hoodie, a Pochacco T-shirt or a Keroppi pullover can be enjoyed by people of all ages, while there also are cute accessories like a mini Hello Kitty backpack or Pochacco shoulder bag. The capsule retails for $12 to $98 and is available now on dumbgood.com.

Read more on WWD:

Hello Kitty and Levi’s Team With Customizable Gear

Juicy Couture’s Modern-Day Expansion

Guess Releases Vintage 80s and 90s Fashions