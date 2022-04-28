Spotlight on Emerging Contemporary Label Find Me Now

Cofounded by industry veteran Su Paek and her daughter, Stephanie Callahan, Find Me Now is an independent and self-funded label that focuses on playful, sustainability-focused contemporary fashions. Following the unforeseen closure of their former private-label business, SuYong Designs, during the pandemic in 2020, Find Me Now was founded as the mother-daughter duo’s creative project of “self-discovery and expression.”

Looks from Find Me Now. Courtesy

“When the pandemic hit, as we lost everything, it was the perfect pause we needed to make that shift and backtrack of personal growth — we truly started living more as a mindful daily life. Through losing ourselves in the midst of our previous business — COVID-19 hitting and all of our orders getting canceled in one day — we were able to find ourselves. On a more tangible level, when we were all at home during the pandemic, we were sick of wearing sweatpants and sweatshirts all the time. In creating something new, we wanted to give back to expressing ourselves through the way we dress and incorporating the ethical production that’s so important to us and feel good about what you’re wearing and buying. We started d-to-c on Instagram and were so lucky to find traction and growth in that space,” Callahan told WWD.

A look from Find Me Now. Courtesy

Today, the duo designs each collection drop out of their Long Island City, New York, studio with responsibly sourced materials and small-scale production with women-owned factories based in Ningbo and Shanghai. The brand focuses on d-to-c in lieu of retail partnerships and offers accessibly priced, easy-to-style fashions in multiseason capsule collection drops, designed for everyday wear. Their latest collection, “Heartbreak Hotel,” includes joyful, mix-and-match spring essentials priced from $13 up to $165. For instance, a colorblocked pointelle knit cardigan, gingham and “yellow brick road” printed separates, dresses and headwear, and puckered miniskirts with matching tie tops.