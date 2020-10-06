Chris Stamp can’t remember the last time he hadn’t traveled to New York City in a year.

The Stampd founder and creative director, like everyone in the fashion industry, had to shift gears due to COVID-19, including closing the Stampd store on La Brea in Los Angeles and working remotely.

Though the store remains closed and is set to reopen with an appointment-only service in late fall, Stamp and his team continued to produce special online drops, such as the Wave Force and the Night Wave Force sneakers, collaborations with Ugg and One Thousand Museum and the brand’s first and highly anticipated women’s collection.

Stamp has always been interested in the women’s market and has previously released a few pieces for women, but this collection is the brand’s largest to date.

The eight-piece collection pulls from the DNA of the men’s offering and consists of three T-shirts; two sweaters; an oversize hoodie and sweatpants, and a cropped utility bomber. Prices range from $80 for casual tops to $600 for outerwear. The collection will be exclusively available at the Stampd store via appointment and online.

“Each piece was designed with similar elements from our most coveted men’s pieces,” Stamp said. “I’ve always had that friend or family member or colleague or cool passerby that would say you’ve got to get into women’s, so we decided to do a larger offering. It’ll fit nicely alongside our men’s collection and we’re excited to go to market with both.”

Stamp said working remotely actually allowed him and his team to “just remain focused on our craft, along with us rethinking how we can shift that paradigm. With the fall 2020 collection and our new women’s offering, we really focused on how we can refine production in a conscious way.”

In addition to the women’s line, Stampd is releasing its second collection with Ugg. The first dropped earlier this year and the three new unisex styles will be available for pre-order later this month.

This year will also see the unveiling of 1KM by Stampd, a collection for the staff and owners of One Thousand Museum Residences in Downtown Miami by Zaha Hadid Architects. The 62-story residential skyscraper was completed in late 2019 and the developer approached Stamp to design co-branded uniforms for the staff as well as a private collection for residential owners, which Stamp took as an honor as he considers the late Hadid one of his architectural inspirations.

The collection — which includes unstructured blazers, a vest and drop chinos, polo shirts, shorts, lightweight poplin shirts, slides and the brand’s signature bomber jacket — not only helped usher Stamp into the world of hospitality but also informed him on how to design a climate-driven collection. Most of the collection is lightweight and waterproof given the Miami heat and sudden downpours.

“I came from a more accessory, art, object approach to making clothing and look at every piece as an art piece and a one-off and every individual item as the best it can be as an entire unit. At the end of the day, I design wearable essentials and usable products. I am interested in a mindful quality of life and I make everything with that in mind.”

In addition to releasing its fall collection in August, Stampd offered its second black Air Force One sneaker hand-painted by Justin Heidrick, called the Night Wave Force.

Stamp said he sold to about 50 accounts globally for this fall season and his overall business is evenly split between wholesale and direct-to-consumer. Since stores closed due to lockdown, he said business picked up “pretty significantly” online as a result.

“The first couple of weeks were crazy, but [then] I started to think maybe it’s more effective to work remotely,” he said. “What’s the future of the current landscape? Are we going to go back to seasonal drops and selective accessories mid-season? It was really a transition. We have to stay positive through these times and inspire each other as a whole to get on the right side of life.”