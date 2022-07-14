Stuart Vevers Fuses Preppy With Goth for Coach’s Winter Collection

At Coach, Stuart Vevers continues his exploration of youth for his Winter offering, “At the core is reinterpreting the heritage of Coach through the lens of the next generation,” the designer said at the brand’s Hudson Yards headquarters. In fact, he gets a lot of inspiration from Gen Z’s eclectic sense of dress and how they reinterpret what his generation might feel “nostalgic” about.

Outerwear — a staple under Vevers’ stewardship of the brand — came oversized and made an impact, like his take on a varsity jacket, albeit sullen with darker-hued letter patches. He paired the outerwear pieces with bra tops, leather culottes, plaid skirts and black denim, crafting a playful Gothic, moody take on American collegiate dress.

Another section had a baby-doll dress theme, a silhouette he has focused on in previous seasons. These had a bit of a “Rosemary’s Baby,” ’60s vibe — a deep burgundy velvet with a cascading white lace bib detail was a standout.

Scooby Doo makes an appearance on sweaters and a few patches. “Nine years in and I’m surprised I’ve not used Scooby before,” he joked, pointing to his own nostalgia.

Accessories — the bread and butter of the brand — underscored the prep school vibe in shrunken geometric shapes, some reminiscent of lunch boxes; they looked fresh paired with the larger ready-to-wear pieces.

Styled on a mix of new faces, many who were used in his last show, Vevers finished it all off with novelty chokers with whistle charms, rubberized mary janes, and primary-colored rain boots.

