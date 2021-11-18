×
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 18, 2021

Business

Prada Targets 4.5B Euro Sales in Medium Term

Fashion

Jonathan Anderson Handpicks All the Art for Loewe’s ‘Cozy’ Boutiques

Fashion

As Her Rouje Label Turns Five, Even Jeanne Damas Is Over French Girl Style

Tomo Koizumi and Marc Jacobs Release Collaboration Collection in Japan

The Japanese designer added his signature tulle ruffles to Snapshot bag straps and T-shirts.

tomo koizumi marc jacobs
Tomo Koizumi with models in his designs for Marc Jacobs. Kiyohiko Teshima

TOKYOMore than two years after he staged his first New York Fashion Week show in the Marc Jacobs store on Madison Avenue, enthralling the fashion world with his colorful, frothy tulle creations, Tomo Koizumi has created a capsule collection for the American brand. With a limited number of T-shirts and Snapshot bag straps available, the collection is only being sold at a handful of stores in Japan.

“At the end of last year, I had been making the bag straps for my own use, just adding tulle ruffles to them,” Koizumi said. “Someone from Marc Jacobs saw it and liked it, and that’s where the idea for the collaboration came from.”

Tomo Koizumi and Marc Jacobs Release
The Marc Jacobs x Tomo Koizumi pop-up at Isetan Shinjuku. Takahiro iino

The Snapshot bag straps are available in two lengths and covered in a variety of colored tulles, from neutrals to neons. There are even three multicolored ones: a rainbow option, and straps in shades of blue or pink. In addition, Koizumi reimagined classic Marc Jacobs Ts with strategically placed lines of ruffles.

The collection dropped Wednesday and is only available in Japan, on the Marc Jacobs e-commerce site; at Shibuya Parco, and at weeklong pop-ups at Isetan Shinjuku in Tokyo and Used Hankyu in Osaka.

Koizumi, who previously designed a capsule collection for Emilio Pucci, also recently revealed another project he had been working on. He designed this year’s Christmas tree — which doubles as a dress — for the Tokyo Toranomon Edition hotel.

Tomo Koizumi and Marc Jacobs Release
The Marc Jacobs x Tomo Koizumi pop-up at Isetan Shinjuku. Takahiro Iino

“Starting from just after Christmas, the dress will be displayed at the hotel until about mid-January,” Koizumi said. “And then it will go into my archives. Instead of just making a tree that would be used once and that’s all, I wanted to make something more versatile.”

As for future collaborations, the Japanese designer said he’s open to working with many types of brands, but that one of his dream partnerships would be with Nike.

“I would really love to do a collection with Nike, including a Tomo Koizumi sneaker,” the designer said. “That would be something that could be worn by both women and men, and it would really reach a lot of people.”

