White Resort, a Promising Start

MILAN — The numbers are small, but the first edition of White Resort was full of energy.

The event, which took place during the latest Milan Fashion Week for men, marks the return of the concept show established by Massimiliano Bizzi to run in June. A date historically dedicated to menswear, the format has been devoted entirely to beachwear, lifestyle and accessories for holidays and free time.

White Resort attracted more than 60 brands and more than 1,200 visitors to the Base ex-Ansaldo area from June 18 to 20.

“White Milano used to cover menswear in January and June, but after COVID[-19], we focused on women only,” explained Simona Severini, head of fashion research, promotion and development of the fair. “A year ago, we wondered about the opportunity to restart menswear, too, then we concluded that it was more exciting to open up to the resorts.”

There’s been a surge in demand for high-end products for beach holidays. “During the women’s edition in September, requests for participation from beachwear companies had consistently grown,” continued Severini, “and we understood that those buyers hardly fit in the womenswear season.”

The resort sector usually makes its purchases between June and the end of July, with deliveries starting in October and with the option to restock until the following June because it’s a seasonless environment, not only for exotic destinations. For example, a department store like Le Bon Marché in Paris keeps a space dedicated to beachwear/resorts all year round. Meanwhile, the Bulgari Resorts in Dubai and Bali implemented their product range, especially for men, because male clients often leave home without shopping, relying on the products they will find in the boutiques upon arrival.

The trade show drew international buyers from Biffi, Belmond Hotel, Bergdorf Goodman, Boontheshop, Bulgari Dubai Resort, Degli Effetti, Harvey Nichols Doha, Isetan, Rinascente, Le Bon Marché, Mandarin, Neiman Marcus, Silvia Bini, Tessabit and United Arrows, among others.

“Resort collections are growing again, as you can see from big luxury maisons such as Dior, Valentino, Gucci or Dolce & Gabbana competing for the takeover of the most beautiful beaches and resorts in Italy and abroad. Online shopping, too, has, in fact, de-seasonalized swimwear and beachwear that can be purchased all year round,” Claudio Betti of Spinnaker, the chain of boutiques between Portofino, Santa Margherita, Sanremo and Alassio in Liguria, Italy, told WWD.

The quality of the products is increasing and Severini and her team have focused on this aspect. “There must be common elements of comfort and easiness to wear. Then the collections develop their craft, pattern and materials peculiarities,” she added.

The special guest of the event was the British brand Oceanus, founded by designer Hannah Attalah to provide women with bikinis and coordinated pieces made from recycled and eco-friendly fabrics, then embellished with handmade embroidery with Swarovski crystal appliqué.

Bukawaswim also stood out, a company based in Monte-Carlo that prints innovative and recycled fibers, such as Econyl, with delicate watercolors.

Bukawaswim at White Resort. Marzio Emilio Villa / Hans Lucas

Nema is a Greek brand focused on embroidered pieces, mixing ethnic and bohemian touches with a Greek twist. Alienina develops a collection of sustainable accessories handmade in Italy using a traditional braiding process. And J’Essentia, born in Sicily, mixes craftsmanship and industrial production for dresses, tunics, scarves/pareos and bags.