Today's Digital Daily

Joe Keery Makes Himself at Home

Aegean Adventure

How Scotch and Whiskey Labels Are Broadening Their Reach Through Fashion

WWD’s Dream Fall 2023 Wardrobe

A curation of the best women’s ready-to-wear and accessories to “add to cart” for your dream fall wardrobe.

Emily Mercer, Alex Badia
Schiaparelli RTW Fall 2023
Saint Laurent RTW Fall 2023
WWD’s Dream Fall 2023 Wardrobe
Khaite RTW Fall 2023
Backstage at Givenchy RTW Fall 2023
Introducing WWD’s new series, Add to Cart, as featured in WWD’s August Weekend issue.

Here, WWD has done an edit of the best of the best, dream wardrobe-worthy women’s ready-to-wear and accessory essentials for the fall 2023 season.

First up: denim. Daniel Roseberry’s take on the Canadian tuxedo for Schiaparelli elevates the workwear trend through utility jeans with a cropped jacket while the set’s surrealist, bold gold buttons fastened down the front add a touch of whimsy. All in all, the ideal example of denim that’s both timeless and trend-forward.

Other key fall pieces play into the trend of larger proportions, such as knee-high and over-the-knee boots, as seen on the runway at Chloé by Gabriela Hearst; big sunglasses (a la Givenchy), or oversize bags — the perfect carryall for travel and hybrid work schedules — which made appearances across the global runways at Loewe, Coach, Balmain, Ferragamo, Jil Sander and more.

Go-to outerwear for fall is all about strong shoulders and oversize, impactful silhouettes, such as Anthony Vaccarello’S ’80s-minded rugged leather blouson outerwear for Saint Laurent — it really is the dream jacket of the season.

In the mood for dressing up? Catherine Holstein’s fall Khaite collection provides the ideal mix of the ever-popular quiet luxury movement with a good dose of that downtown New York edge, as seen here from the brand’s leather and forest green shearling elongated tank with leather trousers. For those seeking a more buttoned-up look, Sarah Burton’s pinstriped suiting for Alexander McQueen makes a strong case for sharp tailoring this season.

To round out the dream fall wardrobe, Miu Miu’s classic knits and plush twinsets and Bottega Veneta’s shirting make for the perfect luxury essentials to wear throughout the next few months.

