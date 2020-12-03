This holiday season, Yoox is launching its first digital talk series, “Holiday Beats,” bringing together rising creative talents across the music and art spaces to discuss fashion, philanthropy and current events.

Beginning Thursday at 5 p.m. CET with Italian singer-songwriter Mahmood, each artist will sit down for a one-on-one conversation with Gloria Maria, editor at large and creative director of i-D, to discuss the artwork and inspiration behind each of their exclusive capsule collections created for Yoox, the charities they’ve chosen to benefit from sales and dive into larger conversations around sustainability, inclusivity, diversity, women’s empowerment and body positivity.

Rome-based visual artist Nico Vascellari is slated for Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. GMT and the series will culminate with British female rapper Stefflon Don on Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. GMT.

Each limited-edition capsule collection will feature custom artwork by the artists, which have been silk-screened onto organic cotton sweatshirts and long-sleeve T-shirts. Mahmood’s collection, for instance, will feature two drawings made by the singer during his childhood. Pieces will be unveiled individually during each respective talk and available at the end of each live event.

“At Yoox, we have always tried to find unexpected ways to entertain our customers, and during this special holiday season, it’s even more important to continue to engage, attract and increase our audience, especially the younger generation,” said Manuela Strippoli, brand and communication director at Yoox. “Holiday Beats, ‘not your conventional music show,’ is our first digital talk series, which features three talents to discuss not only their artistry but how they are championing their good values in culture and community this holiday season.”

Mahmood has chosen Moige — Movimento Italiano Genitori (the Italian Parents Movement) because of its initiatives to combat bullying, while Vascellari has chosen Fondo Forestale Italiano (the Italian Forestry Fund) and Don has chosen I Heart Africa.