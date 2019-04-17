PARIS — Joining the ranks of wealthy French families moved by the Notre-Dame cathedral fire to donate money this week, Galeries Lafayette and the Moulin-Houzé family said they will give one million euros to Paris firefighters.

In a statement, the family said the donation reflected the group’s “profound respect for the remarkable daily commitment of the Paris firefighters.”

The group noted it has a longstanding relationship with firefighters in Paris with a fire brigade set up in its Haussmann flagship since 1924. The store currently has 40 firefighters to ensure the safety of the 37 million annual visitors to the store, it said.

The cathedral fire has prompted an outpouring of support from around the world, and hefty contributions from some of France’s wealthiest families, including the Arnaults of the LVMH empire, the Kering group’s Pinault family and the Bettencourt-Meyers of the L’Oréal fortune.

Adding to offers of help from abroad, Apple chief executive Tim Cook took to Twitter Wednesday to pledge assistance in rebuilding the cathedral.

“Apple will be donating to the rebuilding efforts to help restore Notre Dame’s precious heritage for future generations,” he said, without specifying an amount.