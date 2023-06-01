Frances Valentine Enters Home Category in Partnership With Annie Selke

Frances Valentine, the lifestyle brand, is expanding its home offerings with home decor brand Annie Selke.

The Frances Valentine x Annie Selke capsule collection features 28 styles in a rainbow-hued assortment of flora and fauna, painterly stripes and geometric patterns across bedding, decorative pillows and throws. Details include embroidery and pompons. It will be introduced Thursday.

Prices range from $38 to $448.

Frances Valentine x Annie Selke bedding. Courtesy of Frances Valentine

Among the offerings are duvet covers, embroidered pillowcases, appliquéd pillows and embroidered pillows and throws.

Elyce Arons, cofounder and chief executive officer of Frances Valentine, said, “We wanted to create home products because like styling yourself, decorating your home is so personal. Having fun, joyful, bold pieces you love makes the place you live happier.”

Asked about new categories in the pipeline, Arons said the brand recently launched its first signature fragrance and believes more beauty products would complement it. She plans to add more categories in the future but couldn’t divulge them yet.

In the home category, Frances Valentine already offers notepaper, wine bags, beach umbrellas, sling chairs, beach towels and dinner napkins, among other offerings.

Frances Valentine’s offerings range from dresses, tops, tunics, caftans and jumpsuits to handbags, swim, pajamas, hats, home, fragrance, shoes and jewelry.