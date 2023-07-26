Martha Stewart Takes the Cake as Keynote Speaker at the MAGIC Trade Show

If you’re headed to Las Vegas for the big apparel trade shows coming up in early August, you’re likely to get a glimpse of Martha Stewart, who will be on the stage at MAGIC talking about all things Martha.

Stewart, who started her career as a fashion model and morphed into being a cooking and interior design guru, will be sharing her recent experience of appearing, at the age of 81, on the cover of the recent Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. She will also discuss highlights from her career, which always seems to be evolving.

Stewart kicks off the three days of trade shows set for Aug. 7 to 9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center where attendees can visit Project, Sourcing at MAGIC and MAGIC. An opening night party will feature rapper and actor Ludacris, who will be performing at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World.

Informa Markets, the organizer behind the shows, has also put together several speaking panels with industry experts.

Remi Bader. Photo courtesy Informa Markets

At MAGIC, content creator and curve model Remi Bader will be on the stage at MAGIC Social House in a panel called “Reshaping Fashion: Breaking Beauty Stereotypes.” She will be talking about inclusivity and plus-size fashion.

Dixie D’Amelio, of D’Amelio Footwear, will also be on the MAGIC stage with her father, Marc D’Amelio of D’Amelio Brands, to discuss their creations, marketing and business success.

At Project, which showcases men’s and women’s fashion, musician and designer Gavin Rossdale will be talking with Rolling Stone’s Tim Chan.

“It is important for us as leaders in the fashion space to invite a wide range of speakers who bring their own unique perspectives, knowledge and expertise to engage a broader audience in order to foster an inclusive environment, which inspires our attendees,” noted Kelly Helfman, president, Informa Markets Fashion. “Our Las Vegas event serves as a platform to highlight the multifaceted business of fashion.”

The three Las Vegas trade shows, held twice a year, will be filled with thousands of booths showcasing apparel, accessories, jewelry and footwear.