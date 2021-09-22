Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

New York independent designer Daniella Kallmeyer has always been one to say she “marches to the beat of her own drum.” Ten years since launching her self-financed company, the designer has more than proved that the Kallmeyer beat is one worth listening to.

Over the last decade, the designer has built out thoughtful collections of elevated wardrobing (designed and made in New York City), with easy suiting, classic denim, smocked and pleated dresses and tops, coats, leather goods and so much more. She even penned a five-year lease on Orchard Street in the Lower East Side just before the pandemic hit, noting that business has lately been better than ever. For spring, the designer marked her brand’s growth through a collection that celebrated the past (new takes on archival designs peppered throughout) and looked forward to the future.

A look from Kallmeyer for spring 2022. Courtesy photo

The words “Skin” and “Tension” were prominently scribbled on Kallmeyer’s mood board when approaching the season.

A look from Kallmeyer for spring 2022. Courtesy photo

“A reminder that amongst the signature Kallmeyer tailoring and intricate techniques, to let skin and bodies be as much a part of the silhouettes as pleats and collars,” collection notes echoed.

A look from Kallmeyer for spring 2022. Courtesy photo

The season included button-up or -off dresses, backless frocks with thin lace-up straps and sheer pleated fashions — all of which projected a sensual élan alongside signature tailored styles in rich fabrications. A solo trip to Mexico influenced intricate, delicate knits; customer favorites (in-store and with retail partners) brought about the return of special coats, polished utilitarian separates, soft ruched and pleated daywear; a special hiking venture to the top of Lake Minnewaska influenced its palette — bright pops of gold, red and blue against foggy blues and neutral tones. The designer rounded out the look and serene feeling by shooting the collection within nature — back at the top of the lake.