×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Emporio Armani’s 40th Anniversary, Inclusion and Diversification

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Shang Xia Names Yang Li as Fashion Creative Director

Eye

The Stressful Days at Scene With Richard Buckley

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

New York independent designer Daniella Kallmeyer is celebrating 10 years with her spring 2022 collection.

A look from Kallmeyer Spring 2022
A look from Kallmeyer Spring 2022 Courtesy Image

New York independent designer Daniella Kallmeyer has always been one to say she “marches to the beat of her own drum.” Ten years since launching her self-financed company, the designer has more than proved that the Kallmeyer beat is one worth listening to.

Over the last decade, the designer has built out thoughtful collections of elevated wardrobing (designed and made in New York City), with easy suiting, classic denim, smocked and pleated dresses and tops, coats, leather goods and so much more. She even penned a five-year lease on Orchard Street in the Lower East Side just before the pandemic hit, noting that business has lately been better than ever. For spring, the designer marked her brand’s growth through a collection that celebrated the past (new takes on archival designs peppered throughout) and looked forward to the future.

A look from Kallmeyer Spring 2022
A look from Kallmeyer for spring 2022. Courtesy photo

The words “Skin” and “Tension” were prominently scribbled on Kallmeyer’s mood board when approaching the season. 

A look from Kallmeyer Spring 2022
A look from Kallmeyer for spring 2022. Courtesy photo

“A reminder that amongst the signature Kallmeyer tailoring and intricate techniques, to let skin and bodies be as much a part of the silhouettes as pleats and collars,” collection notes echoed. 

A look from Kallmeyer Spring 2022
A look from Kallmeyer for spring 2022. Courtesy photo

The season included button-up or -off dresses, backless frocks with thin lace-up straps and sheer pleated fashions — all of which projected a sensual élan alongside signature tailored styles in rich fabrications. A solo trip to Mexico influenced intricate, delicate knits; customer favorites (in-store and with retail partners) brought about the return of special coats, polished utilitarian separates, soft ruched and pleated daywear; a special hiking venture to the top of Lake Minnewaska influenced its palette — bright pops of gold, red and blue against foggy blues and neutral tones. The designer rounded out the look and serene feeling by shooting the collection within nature — back at the top of the lake.

 

A look from Kallmeyer Spring 2022
A look from Kallmeyer for spring 2022. Courtesy photo
Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kallmeyer Marks 10 Years

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad