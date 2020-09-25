While it decided to skip its traditional physical show at Milan Fashion Week, Jil Sander will unveil its women’s spring 2021 collection in a digital format on Oct. 8.

Jil Sander is not the only label missing from the Milan schedule. Missoni this season didn’t show in the city and, according to a company spokesperson, the brand hasn’t decided yet when and how it will unveil its spring effort.

In addition, Gucci and Bottega Veneta haven’t disclosed details about the presentation of their new lineups yet.

In Paris, Saint Laurent decided to drop out of the local fashion week to set its own dates for the duration of the year, as a response to the coronavirus emergency. Other power brands which will skip Paris Week Fashion this season are Celine, Alexander McQueen, Comme des Garçons and Off-White.

Comme des Garçons, along with Junya Watanabe and Noir Kei Ninomiya, will unveil their spring 2021 collections with mini shows or presentations in Tokyo between Oct. 19 and 23 as part of Comme des Garçons’ seasonal showroom there.

In the U.S., a range of major brands skipped the official schedule, including Marc Jacobs, which won’t produce a spring collection; Ralph Lauren, which may present in October, and the Michael Kors brand, which will present the spring 2021 collection via a multilayered digital experience on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m.