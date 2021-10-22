×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Touts Golden Year, New Projects

Business

Hermès Revenues Jump 31.5% in Q3 as Asia Remains Strong

Business

Kohl’s Corp.: Are Separate Dot-com and Store Companies in the Cards?

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

The upstart designer's sophomore collection was imbued with fantastical and romantic elements for a crash landing on earth.

Gallery Icon View ALL 43 Photos

SHANGHAI — Louis Shengtao Chen had yet another stellar season at Shanghai Fashion Week. In the same week the Chongqing-based designer presented his sophomore collection, he also took home an award at the inaugural Hu Fashion Forward Prize in the newcomer category.

The clothes in his second show were an ode to the designer’s “individual romantic journey,” Chen said, and rose out of musings on the song “‘Romance Anomino’, the first tune that Chen learned to play on guitar.

Some of the silhouettes recalled madame vibes but Chen leans on a softer fabrication to loosen them up, adding a flouncy skirt or a hint of lace here and there. The collection had a mythological streak to it with Cupid prints, large Pegasus feathers tucked behind the ears of models, and looks that were accompanied by a range of fantasy creatures, such as a rabbit with wings.

Related Galleries

“This runway was a carryover from the Debutante collection last season,” Chen said. “In April, the show was in a black room and we only had a projector which symbolized a black hole universe on the runway. This season, those things finally landed on the earth and the sparkles and stars are crashing into the land. We had these rainbows and this blue carpet on the ground. So second season, we landed to the earth and I’m more starting to think about real people wearing it, something more practical.”

Now with his debut fall collection finally getting into the hands of customers, just who is the Louis Shengtao Chen woman?

“It’s a mature woman, but I’m not talking about age,” said Chen. “It’s talking about the attitude, which is a very sophisticated woman. There’s a lot of desire for colors, desire of lace, transparency, of midi skirts, long-length dresses, always something mature.”

And sometimes not a woman at all.

“The market feedback was very surprising,” Chen said. “Lots of boys came to the shop and bought the pieces. It looks super nice and sexy on them but I never intend to express that gender fluidity, even though I am a male designer. I focus on women’s wear, but those younger male customers that buy the pieces, they buy my lace tops and it looks so surprisingly nice on them.”

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Louis Shengtao Chen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad