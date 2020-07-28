“We’re going to extend this collection another month because to me, it’s one of the best collections I’ve done,” quipped Norma Kamali over Zoom, referring to her most recent collection. “I love it to death because it’s cozy and right and you can wear slippers with it, or slides…you just hang around in it. I feel it’s sort of the way we’re going to want to dress for quite some time, so I’m pushing it into January also.”

The designer’s unisex collections have always been about function, comfort and ease (everything is machine-washable) melded with style; while resort was no different, it felt especially right in today’s changing reality.

The designer’s take on leisure for high summer included a great selection of terry numbers and long, drapy, monochromatic layered looks — shawls, ponchos, joggers, jumpsuits and so forth — in a more subdued palette than recent seasons. Calming shades of gray, dark blue, black and white made up a majority of the collection’s palette, and extended into men’s wear prints. While the designer believes suits won’t be making a return anytime soon, she offered relaxed tweed (pinstripes, herringbone and Glen plaid) printed versions in poly lycra — fitted single-breasted jackets with track pants and cool boyfriend button down shirts with leggings. In addition, Kamali’s tiger-printed and signature silver lamé garments offered a more playful look at leisure through familiar shapes that ranged from frocks to swimwear.