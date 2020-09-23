The first Prada collection codesigned by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons is almost here: the Italian brand will present its spring 2021 women’s ready-to-wear line on Sept. 24 as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Simons was named co-creative director of the label in April 2020.

“We feel the need to join as creative people in a dialogue, to bring emotion and bring co-creation,” he said in a press conference at the time.

The show will take place at 8 am. EDT/2 p.m. CEST — which you’ll be able to see in the video player below.

Read more from WWD:

Prada Explores the Power of Simplicity

A Change of Course for Two Luxury Italian Brands

Inside Prada’s RTW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

WATCH: WWD Breaks Down Milan Digital Fashion Week