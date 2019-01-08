It’s official: Tommy Hilfiger is headed to Paris Fashion Week to stage his next megashow, confirming a report last month.

The designer will show his spring 2019 Tommy x Zendaya collection, designed in collaboration with global brand ambassador Zendaya, on March 2. The company declined to reveal the location.

The Paris show follows the company’s high-profile events in Shanghai for fall 2018, Milan for spring 2018, London for fall 2017, Los Angeles for spring 2017, and New York, for fall 2016. Hilfiger previously collaborated with Gigi Hadid for the shows in Milan, London, Los Angeles and New York, garnering billions of social media impressions, increased traffic to the brand’s web site and double-digit sales growth.

“TommyNow has become an integral part of our brand story, celebrating our optimistic and inclusive energy will audiences globally,” Hilfiger said. “For spring 2019, we can think of no better place to premiere the first TommyXZendaya collaborative collection than Paris. Our innovative ‘see-now-buy-now’ experiential show will blend our Americana heritage, Zendaya’s confidence and optimism, and the city’s iconic elements for a truly unforgettable runway event.”

All runway looks will be available via immediately shoppable channels in more than 70 countries, including Tommy Hilfiger stores and tommy.com, select wholesale partners, and social media.

Meanwhile, word has it that Hilfiger has already decided to return to his hometown in September and is considering the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

Zendaya, who was tapped to be Hilfiger’s global ambassador in October, recently starred in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “The Greatest Showman.”

She will be featured in a brand campaign beginning in spring 2019.

Hilfiger continues to experience robust results. For the third quarter, Hilfiger’s earnings rose 16 percent, while revenues grew 11 percent. International revenues increased 16 percent in the quarter and comps were up 23 percent.