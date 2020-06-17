Onitsuka Tiger has tapped Willow Smith to be a brand ambassador.

The singer and actress, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, is also featured in the company’s advertising campaign wearing shoes and apparel from the brand’s fall collection. The campaign was shot before the lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

“In this campaign, we expressed Willow’s natural beauty and strength as well as her love for the earth which oozed from the bottom of her soul,” said Andrea Pompilio, creative director of the Japanese brand.

Smith said she “immediately connected with Onitsuka Tiger’s vision for their new campaign. I loved that we were able to align both of our energies and create something that promotes a positive existence in this world. I’m excited for the future of the brand.”

“Willow Smith is a woman blessed with universal humanism and excellent creativity, going beyond the limits of Generation Z or Millennials,” the company said. “In 2020 when we will enter into a brave new era for humans, we feel a strong affinity and joy as a brand for the fact that we can collaborate with someone who has both a unique perspective on society and intelligence and share messages globally.”

Onitsuka Tiger will donate a part of the proceeds of the sale from products featured in the campaign to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund to support their efforts in the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Onitsuka Co. was established by Kihachiro Onitsuka in 1949. It is now a part of the Asics Corp.