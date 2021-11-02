Windowsen RTW Spring 2022

SHANGHAI–The seating at the show for Windowsen was divided into six sections: cyborgs, AI humans, mixed-species humans, robots, and aliens–a foreshadowing of the futuristic universe Sensen Lii expanded upon for his second collection.

The runway set recalled Sin City with grimy, torn posters layered on top of one another on the walls in a warehouse space in Jingan. Actress Fan Bingbing, who has been much more lowkey the last few years since her tax scandal, showed up in a gothic anime look, which was a powerful coup for a designer just on his sophomore runway show.

“This season I am trying to picture a future world where AI is the big boss and humans are as equal as other species,” said Windowsen designer Sensen Lii. “They are without heart–no emotions and feelings, how we typically describe ‘monster’ or whatever abnormal creatures–and fighting to get back their heart or [idea of self and consciousness].”

He continued: “That’s why I named this collection ‘Monster Heart’, and through this satirical story, I wanted to explore the power dynamics between human beings and other species, and ask the question, ‘who is the real monster?'”

Fan Bingbing dressed in Windowsen. Courtesy

The casting was done by Lii himself and featured his community of musicians, producers, and other creatives as models who acted out scenes like a dramatic gun shooting and fights taking place down the runway in this lawless dystopia.

Given that there was no couture component to the show this time, the 50 looks were more high street. No organza and fewer tight mermaid trains as in the last collection. Instead, the designer made use of exaggerated shoulders, scuba materials, and tracksuit pipe detailing infused with a rave punk sensibility.

One of Lii’s favorite creations was look three, a crystal chain bodysuit, which was styled with sporty sweatpants and a t-shirt covering the model’s head. “Kind of creepy, a mix of the soft and strong, a perfect manifestation of our brand core,” he said. But the clothes did not lack the glam factor either. For that there was a bold penultimate look that used over 2.5 million Presioca crystals on a dress with high double splits with chains draping off the sides.

