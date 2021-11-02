×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 2, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Estée Lauder Sales Jump in Latest Quarter

Business

Under Armour Beats Projections in Q3, Raises Outlook for Year

Beauty

Intercos Group Debuts on Euronext Milan

Windowsen RTW Spring 2022

Fan Bingbing took in the show which amped up the alien sport-tech energy from Sensen Lii.

Gallery Icon View ALL 51 Photos

SHANGHAI–The seating at the show for Windowsen was divided into six sections: cyborgs, AI humans, mixed-species humans, robots, and aliens–a foreshadowing of the futuristic universe Sensen Lii expanded upon for his second collection.

The runway set recalled Sin City with grimy, torn posters layered on top of one another on the walls in a warehouse space in Jingan. Actress Fan Bingbing, who has been much more lowkey the last few years since her tax scandal, showed up in a gothic anime look, which was a powerful coup for a designer just on his sophomore runway show.

“This season I am trying to picture a future world where AI is the big boss and humans are as equal as other species,” said Windowsen designer Sensen Lii. “They are without heart–no emotions and feelings, how we typically describe ‘monster’ or whatever abnormal creatures–and fighting to get back their heart or [idea of self and consciousness].”

Related Galleries

He continued: “That’s why I named this collection ‘Monster Heart’, and through this satirical story, I wanted to explore the power dynamics between human beings and other species, and ask the question, ‘who is the real monster?'”

Fan Bingbing dressed in Windowsen.
Fan Bingbing dressed in Windowsen. Courtesy

The casting was done by Lii himself and featured his community of musicians, producers, and other creatives as models who acted out scenes like a dramatic gun shooting and fights taking place down the runway in this lawless dystopia.

Given that there was no couture component to the show this time, the 50 looks were more high street. No organza and fewer tight mermaid trains as in the last collection. Instead, the designer made use of exaggerated shoulders, scuba materials, and tracksuit pipe detailing infused with a rave punk sensibility.

One of Lii’s favorite creations was look three, a crystal chain bodysuit, which was styled with sporty sweatpants and a t-shirt covering the model’s head. “Kind of creepy, a mix of the soft and strong, a perfect manifestation of our brand core,” he said. But the clothes did not lack the glam factor either. For that there was a bold penultimate look that used over 2.5 million Presioca crystals on a dress with high double splits with chains draping off the sides.

Related:

Windowsen’s Fantastical Post-Human World >> 

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Windowsen Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Windowsen Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Windowsen Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Windowsen Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Windowsen Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad