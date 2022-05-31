Abercrombie & Fitch Teams Up With Influencers Dede Raad and Emily Travis for Collaboration

of Dress Up Buttercup and Emily Travis of Champagne and Chanel.

The duo were handpicked by Abercrombie based on their sense of style and their highly engaged communities. The collection was designed with Abercrombie’s young Millennial customers in mind.

“When ranking things our customers were looking forward to this summer, taking vacations with their friends was at the top of their lists, so it only made sense to partner with Dede and Emily, two real-life best friends, to bring this getaway-inspired collection to life,” Carey Collins Krug, senior vice president and head of marketing, Abercrombie Brands, told WWD.

The collection, which launches Thursday online and in all Abercrombie stores across the U.S., features several styles of ready-to-wear that Raad and Travis worked on together with the Abercrombie design team in Ohio.

“Visiting the Abercrombie headquarters in Ohio and working on this collection with the team there was a dream come true for me,” said Travis, who has 1.1 million followers on Instagram. “The team really listened to us in terms of design and fit and what our community really wants to wear.”

Raad and Travis were friends before this partnership. In fact, Raad was Travis’ matron of honor in her 2021 wedding. They met through blogging and became good friends in 2016.

The collection contains warm weather essentials like flowy dresses, shorts, denim and matching sets. Retail prices range from $40 to $120. The collection is available in XXS to XXXL.

Abercrombie has collaborated with influencers in the past, but this is the first time they’re partnering with Raad and Travis.

“When designing this collection with Abercrombie and Emily we were able to keep our community in mind and that truly means so much to me,” said Raad, who also has 1.1 million followers on Instagram. “Taking feedback from the ladies we hear from daily and using it to curate something special together was the ultimate experience for us. What we hope we’ve created is a wardrobe that women all over will want to wear on repeat year-round,” she said.

Raad, who launched her personal style blog, Dress Up Buttercup, as a creative outlet to express her love of fashion, beauty, health and fitness, has partnered previously with brands such as Nordstrom, Amazon and Target. Travis founded Champagne and Chanel, a fashion and beauty blog in Austin, Texas, her senior year of college at Texas A&M, in 2016.

The collection will be featured across Abercrombie, Raad and Travis’ social media, and Abercrombie will be hosting a launch event for the collection with the duo and some of their followers in Austin, Texas, on Thursday.

As reported, for the quarter ended April 30, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported a net loss of $16.47 million, compared to a net profit of $41.78 million in the year-ago period. Net sales rose 4 percent to $813 million from $781 million a year ago. The Abercrombie division’s sales rose 4 percent, to $383.9 million from $339 million.

“Overall, we were pleased to deliver a top line of plus 4 percent,” A&F’s chief executive officer Fran Horowitz told WWD in April. “The consumer remains healthy and they’re choosing our products, even there is competition for share of wallet. They need to look and feel great and we are still seeing them getting out and willing to spend. With that said, inflation is coming at them rapidly so we have updated our outlook.” The company reduced its outlook for the year after high costs cut into its bottom line in the first quarter.

