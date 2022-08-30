×
ABG Taps NYC Alliance for Frye, Tretorn Sportswear

The collections will debut at department and specialty stores in the U.S. and Canada starting in spring 2023.

Frye Sabrina boots
Frye is best known for its boots and other footwear. courtesy

Authentic Brands Group has inked a deal with NYC Alliance, a vertically integrated apparel manufacturer, for its Frye and Tretorn brands. ABG already worked with the company on its Juicy Couture label in the U.S. and Canada.

Under the terms of the deal for Frye and Tretorn, NYC Alliance will design, produce and distribute men’s and women’s sportswear that will be sold at department stores, specialty retailers and online across the U.S. and Canada. 

“We are looking forward to expanding our partnership with ABG for Frye and Tretorn, two brands that are recognized by retailers and consumers around the world,” said Burt Damsky, president of sales at NYC Alliance. “Both brands have a strong heritage and a reputation of excellence in quality and design.”

Frye’s collection is centered around denim and complements the brand’s signature footwear, while Tretorn’s apparel is inspired by the brand’s history in tennis and preppy fashion.

“Frye and Tretorn are beloved brands that resonate strongly with their respective target consumers,” said Christina Martin Pieper, senior vice president of brand, lifestyle at ABG. “Through this partnership with NYC Alliance, we are able to build upon Frye and Tretorn’s expansive lifestyle offerings and offer uniquely designed product for a growing segment of the brands’ businesses.”

The Frye and Tretorn collections by NYC Alliance will debut for spring 2023.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Paul Smith in his studio in

