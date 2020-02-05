By  on February 5, 2020

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet has teamed with London-based artist Lakwena Maciver (who goes by her first name) to advance the artist’s bold messages of empowerment in recognition of International Women’s Day 2020 on March 8 and Women’s History Month.

Bendet and Lakwena have partnered on a limited-edition collaboration that brings Lakwena’s signature murals to life across a capsule collection of apparel.

